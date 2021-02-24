ITRI on Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator List for Fifth Time

The Top 100 Global Innovators report was released by Clarivate™ , a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation. The report has long used patent data analysis to evaluate an organization's innovation capacity, market placement strategy, and the influence of R&D technology. This year marks the 10 th year of the report, which has become a leading indicator in global R&D innovation.

"We are very pleased to see that ITRI has been on our Top 100 Innovators list for five times and four consecutive years. This has demonstrated ITRI's increasing capabilities in R&D and bigger impact on industrial innovation. This also well reflected ITRI's efforts in globalization. In today's fast-changing world, the world's innovators represent a resource to society and are more critical than ever before," said Nathan Fan, General Manager of Clarivate in Taiwan.

ITRI President Edwin Liu commented that being repeatedly recognized as a Top 100 Global Innovator demonstrates the success of ITRI's forward-looking R&D, efforts in technology commercialization, and deployment of high-value patent portfolios. This honor, he stressed, also showcases ITRI's world-leading capability in intellectual property (IP) management and how the breadth and depth of its multidisciplinary R&D has made a global impact. "ITRI will keep integrating cross-sector resources and focusing on market-oriented R&D to meet the industry's needs while developing internationally impactful IP strategies," added Dr. Liu.

According to Dr. Liu, ITRI continues to promote a comprehensive patent analysis and deployment mechanism to assist in industrial innovation and transformation. With its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap, the Institute will enhance its technology development in the three major application domains, namely Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment, while strengthening Intelligentization Enabling Technologies to support these three domains. The aim is to help industries increase their competitiveness and create new value.

Recently ITRI has also been dedicated to facilitating the link between the capital and technology markets, and has worked with the Small & Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Fund of Taiwan and 26 key financial institutions to launch the Technology Value-Added Financing Guarantee Scheme. This will boost IP value and allow Taiwan's technology innovators to connect with the financial system and remain competitive when tapping into global markets.

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng .

