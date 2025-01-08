ITRI Opens CES 2025 With Trend-Leading Showcase and Partnership With Reliance Biotech Corporation

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) initiated its presence at CES 2025 with an exhibit of 10 wellness and smart medical technologies. Among the opening highlights, ITRI invited two-time U.S. badminton Olympian Howard Shu for a live demo of its AI Badminton Trainer and announced a new partnership with Singapore-based Reliance Medical Technology (RMT) Group's subsidiary Reliance Biotech Corporation to commercialize the iKNOBeads platform for immunotherapy treatments.

An Olympian demonstrates the AI Badminton Trainer

US badminton Olympian Howard Shu plays with ITRI's AI Badminton Trainer at CES 2025

Howard Shu, a two-time U.S. badminton Olympian and member of the LA2028 Athletes' Commission, participated in a live demo of ITRI's AI Badminton Trainer, experiencing the AI-driven solution that enhances players' training and game performance. Shu said, "It's really cool to see the machine provide data and output like speed that the human eye otherwise wouldn't be able to calculate. Without the technology, a player may be able to tell that they're getting tired at the end of a match or a third game but wouldn't be able to tell exactly how much slower their smash may be. Having that data would help a player who's always looking for the one percent advantage refine and improve their game. I'm excited to see the introduction and evolution of this technology for racket sports. Technology, whether it's for enhancing performance, training or recovery, is helping players to play longer and smarter."

Partnership with Reliance Biotech Corporation on iKNOBeads

ITRI announced a partnership between its upcoming spinoff InnoCell Tech and Reliance Biotech Corporation on promoting the iKNOBeads platform. The partners will address the growing international demand for cancer and autoimmune disease treatments by commercializing the iKNOBeads platform. These magnetic microbeads are designed to activate immune cells in immunotherapy treatments.

"We would like to demonstrate ITRI's R&D capacities and explore new opportunities for collaboration at CES, one of the world's most influential tech events. This year, we are excited to announce that ITRI's upcoming spinoff company InnoCell Tech will collaborate with Reliance Biotech Corporation to launch the iKNOBeads platform to the global market including the U.S. The partnership aims to secure a key position in the supply chain and gain entry into the immunotherapy market," said ITRI President Edwin Liu.

"The collaboration is a strong partnership, as ITRI excels in technological capabilities, while RMT Group has long possessed international resources and market access. This also marks the first step in tapping into the global market and will benefit more patients worldwide. The iKNOBeads platform improves the production efficiency of immune cells and enhances accessibility to cancer treatment," said Sean Ishihara, Chairman of RMT Group. "We look forward to the success of this technology in the U.S., and anticipate that it will be launched in regions including Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, becoming a benchmark technology in the biomedical industry."

ITRI is showcasing 10 innovations in wellness and smart medical technologies at CES 2025. ITRI invites potential collaborators for technology transfers and business partnerships. Interested parties can book a meeting here. ITRI's CES 2025 press kit is available here. Additional multimedia materials including technology videos, photos, and fact sheets can be accessed here.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng .

Media contacts

Annie Wu

Office of Marketing Communications, ITRI

+886-3-591-8406

[email protected]

Caroline Kamerschen

Bospar

[email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute