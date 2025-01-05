ITRI Unveils Cutting-Edge Smart Medical Technology at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) , Taiwan's largest and one of the world's leading high-tech applied research institutions, today announced the introduction of smart medical innovations at CES 2025 booth 8430, North Hall, LVCC, and its event website . The smart medical technologies include the High-Privacy AI Digital Caregiver , the Intelligent Medical Assistant Solution (iMAS) , Janus , MedBobi and iKNOBeads .

The High-Privacy AI Digital Caregiver offers hospital-level accuracy for vitals monitoring and helps address healthcare workforce shortages.

The High-Privacy AI Digital Caregiver , co-developed by ITRI and Streamteck, is an advanced remote monitoring system that utilizes thermal imaging and millimeter wave radar technologies to detect patients' vital signs and activities with hospital-level accuracy while maintaining privacy. The system tracks bed exits, falls and prolonged inactivity, and promptly alerts caregivers via a mobile app when abnormalities are detected. With its compact design, it is perfect for use in clinics, wards, nursing homes and homes, offering a cost-effective telemedicine solution.

The High-Privacy AI Digital Caregiver features:

Privacy thermal imaging: This eliminates the need for cameras, ensuring patient privacy. With a fine resolution of 3.75 cm (compared to a competitor's 60 cm), it precisely identifies images and boasts an action detection error rate of <1% for activities like prolonged lying, bed exits and falling.

This eliminates the need for cameras, ensuring patient privacy. With a fine resolution of 3.75 cm (compared to a competitor's 60 cm), it precisely identifies images and boasts an action detection error rate of <1% for activities like prolonged lying, bed exits and falling. Real-time alerts : Sent via a mobile app, real-time alerts immediately notify caregivers of any abnormal incidents such as fever, shortness of breath or falls. This feature enables early detection of emergencies, reducing staff response time from one hour to just one minute. It significantly improves remote monitoring, emergency response rates and outcomes.

: Sent via a mobile app, real-time alerts immediately notify caregivers of any abnormal incidents such as fever, shortness of breath or falls. This feature enables early detection of emergencies, reducing staff response time from one hour to just one minute. It significantly improves remote monitoring, emergency response rates and outcomes. Multi-sensory module: Its 60-GHz mmWave radar and thermal imaging sensors accurately detect body temperature, heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation, matching the accuracy of hospital equipment.

Its 60-GHz mmWave radar and thermal imaging sensors accurately detect body temperature, heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation, matching the accuracy of hospital equipment. AI-powered calibration: AI-based noise filtering and IoT capabilities work together to minimize interference based on the distance from the heat source, ambient temperature and humidity, ensuring accurate body temperature detection and continuous motion analysis.

AI-based noise filtering and IoT capabilities work together to minimize interference based on the distance from the heat source, ambient temperature and humidity, ensuring accurate body temperature detection and continuous motion analysis. Hospital-level precision: The High-Privacy AI Digital Caregiver stands out as the only care product on the market offering hospital-level accuracy. In collaboration with Streamteck, ITRI tested 50 units at a Taipei City Hospital long-term care facility, where they successfully met National Early Warning Score (NEWS) standards. Unlike competitors with up to a 10% margin in respiration detection accuracy, the High-Privacy AI Digital Caregiver achieves accuracy of <±2 bpm for respiratory rate, <5% for heart rate, <±0.3 degrees Celsius for body temperature, <±2% for blood oxygen, and maintains a 90% accuracy rate for blood pressure trends. It also has an action detection error of <1% for activities such as prolonged standing, sitting, lying down, bed exits and falling.

Many care facilities suffer from inadequate equipment and staffing. The High-Privacy AI Digital Caregiver allows care staff to monitor patients remotely. This reduces the need for frequent in-person visits and checks, alleviating the workload on health workers and helping to address workforce shortages.

Booth visitors at CES 2025 can experience how this advanced system tracks their vital signs—without the need for cameras or wearables—with remarkable accuracy comparable to hospital equipment while ensuring privacy and comfort. Visitors can also see the system in action as it detects critical events such as bed exits, falls and prolonged inactivity, providing real-time alerts via a mobile app.

The Intelligent Medical Assistant Solution (iMAS) integrates multiple lightweight and portable medical devices to offer a comprehensive telemedicine solution for patients with limited access to healthcare. Its intelligent medical imaging technology aids in diagnostic interpretation, enabling physicians to provide remote diagnoses. Physicians can monitor patient conditions in real time, helping to prevent treatment delays. During remote visits, physicians can easily carry the portable iMAS to deliver swift diagnosis and care. iMAS serves as a "homespital" solution that seamlessly combines home care and hospital services. This innovative solution has been licensed to 36 vendors including collaboration with Thailand's largest telecom company.

Janus , an AI-powered cybersecurity solution, is transforming medical device manufacturing. By integrating seamlessly into the process, it helps manufacturers meet rigorous global compliance standards like FDA, HIPAA, and NIST. Janus proactively protects devices from cyber threats, monitors M-IoT communications in real time, and detects suspicious activities. It simplifies network logs, updates firewalls dynamically, and streamlines compliance processes. This not only enhances product security but also boosts market competitiveness. As healthcare demands robust data protection, Janus offers a reliable and efficient solution, setting a new standard for smart cybersecurity in medical devices.

MedBobi is a smart medical assistant system that uses multimodal generative AI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) technology to rapidly create medical reports from voice input and other data. It can understand up to 96 languages such as English, Mandarin, Taiwanese, Japanese, Spanish, French and Thai and can convert speech into text, reducing medical staff's administrative work time by 75%. The system integrates voice input, pathological images and patient records to provide AI-powered personalized medical recommendations. Additionally, MedBobi features a professional dementia database, allowing users to better understand the disease through text-based Q&A and obtain personalized care plans.

iKNOBeads , the world's first and only magnetic microbeads with controllable morphology, are designed to activate immune cells in the fight against diseases. Their uniform bead size ensures batch-to-batch reproducibility, while the bumpy body design maximizes cell interaction, enhancing activation efficiency and reducing the required bead quantity. This innovative approach surpasses traditional activation materials and offers a more effective and economical feeder-free platform for generating high-quality and quantity immune cells for therapy. The adaptability of iKNOBeads technology, through surface modification, allows for a wide range of immunotherapy applications, promising potential breakthroughs in disease treatment that could revolutionize the field and bring hope to millions.

ITRI's smart medical technologies are making their U.S. debut at CES 2025. ITRI invites potential collaborators for technology transfers and business partnerships. Interested parties can book a meeting here .

Access ITRI's CES 2025 press kit here . Additional multimedia materials including technology videos, photos, and fact sheets are available here .

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng .

Media contacts

Annie Wu

Office of Marketing Communications, ITRI

+886-3-591-8406

[email protected]

Caroline Kamerschen

Bospar

[email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute