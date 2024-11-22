ITRI Wins Eight 2024 R&D 100 Awards for Cutting-Edge Innovations

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taiwan's leading applied research organization, received eight 2024 R&D 100 Awards at the award ceremony in Palm Springs on November 21. The awards recognized ITRI's groundbreaking technologies across diverse industries and applications. This is the 17th consecutive year that ITRI has received the honor and continues the Institute's eight-award streak from the previous year.

"ITRI did well again this year, showing that ITRI's market-oriented R&D is gaining international recognition," said ITRI President Edwin Liu. He also emphasized ITRI's efforts in fostering technology commercialization. "Over the past 17 years, more than 90% of our 66 R&D 100 winning technologies have been transferred to industries or brought to the market by startup companies. Since last year, ITRI has held ITRI Tech Day in the U.S., where researchers have the opportunity to interact directly with international investors and gain firsthand insights into market needs," he said.

R&D World VP and Editorial Director Paul Heney highlighted that since 2010, Taiwan organizations including ITRI have delivered remarkable performances at R&D 100 Awards, with this year's achievements placing Taiwan "second only to the United States in the number of winners and finalists." He praised ITRI's continued innovation, noting that many of ITRI's winning technologies this year are strongly tied to AI applications and align with the global trends. "We are excited to be here to recognize your team, to honor you, and to say thank you for all the wonderful research that the Taiwanese researchers, engineers, and scientists do to make the world a better place," he said.

The winning innovations include:

MOSAIC, Memory-cube Operability in a Stacked AI Chip for Generative AI

Combines logic and memory components and reduces data transmission distances from micrometers to nanometers.

Cuts heat generation by 90% and reduces costs by 80%.

Supports various AI applications, from portable devices to HPC servers.

CO2-Fixing Polycarbonate

Converts captured CO₂ into high-performance polycarbonate, cutting emissions.

Runs a zero-waste, closed-loop system with recycled chemicals.

Uses non-toxic feedstock, recycling solvents and wastewater while maintaining quality.

In-Line X-Ray Critical Dimension Metrology System (XRCD)

Uses X-rays for measuring critical dimensions in semiconductor manufacturing, overcoming limitations of optical methods.

Achieves 3D measurement accuracy within < 0.1 nm, suitable for complex microstructures in advanced chips.

Integrates multi-signal machine learning for precise and efficient 3D measurements.

Digital Twin System for Tapping Process, DiTwS-TP

Uses AI-driven models with physics-based simulations to accurately predict the behavior of liquid steel.

Integrates virtual modeling for precise control in the tapping process.

Improves safety, efficiency, and steel quality while reducing operational costs through optimized, real-time strategies.

AI-driven Self-Navigating Miniature Serpentine Robotic System for Natural Orifice Transluminal Endoscopic Surgery, AiSNMSR

Offers high maneuverability and self-navigation with real-time tactile feedback for precise, safe natural orifice endoscopic surgery.

Uses a CMOS camera with AI-enhanced image recognition for enhanced surgical control.

Enables adaptable tool changes, reduces complications and improves outcomes.

Ameba RAN for NTN/TN Convergence Network

Runs on adaptable software with commodity hardware, reducing operation cost.

Supports seamless terrestrial and non-terrestrial network mobility.

Capable of delivering VoIP, broadband, low-latency, and mmWave AR/VR for hybrid TN/NTN applications in smart living scenarios.

Agilely Adoptable Demand Responsive Energy Management System

(AADREMS)

Uses cold energy from refrigeration units as thermal storage, enabling effective demand response and making it suitable for environments like wholesale stores and supermarkets.

Manages interaction between cooling devices through IoT components to optimize energy savings across energy-intensive commercial sites.

Provides predictive maintenance services to enhance system reliability and reduce operational disruptions.

AI-LCGC, AI Formulated Low Carbon Geopolymer Concrete

Reduces CO₂ emissions by 70-90% using 100% industrial waste materials without clinker.

Uses AI to predict concrete quality and generate formulations based on desired properties.

Delivers low-carbon concrete with enhanced physical properties, supporting scalable, sustainable production.

Since 2008, ITRI has received 66 R&D 100 Awards for its outstanding contributions to innovating a better future. More than 90% of ITRI's winning technologies have been licensed and commercialized through industry partners.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng .

