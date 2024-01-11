ITRI's CES 2024 Showcase Leads Tech Trends, Highlighting Global Collaborations

News provided by

Industrial Technology Research Institute

11 Jan, 2024, 21:46 ET

HSINCHU, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2024, ITRI presented ten groundbreaking innovations spanning AI robotics, smart sports, digital health, and AI display and entertainment. Director of Market Research at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), Jessica Boothe, praised ITRI's exhibits for embodying the CES 2024 trends of AI, sustainability, and inclusivity. Expressing her enthusiasm, Boothe highlighted one of the showcased innovations, the Hyper-Realistic 3D Interactive Display, which was poised to launch a collaboration with Excellence Optoelectronics Inc. (EOI), a prominent automobile LED module manufacturer.

Continue Reading
Jessica Boothe, Director of Market Research at CTA, engages with ITRI’s Hyper-Realistic 3D Interactive Display, interacting with her digital avatar.
Jessica Boothe, Director of Market Research at CTA, engages with ITRI’s Hyper-Realistic 3D Interactive Display, interacting with her digital avatar.

"I must say, very exciting showcase this year. We find everything to be on-trend. The CES 2024 trends were predicted to be AI, sustainability, and inclusivity. And we have all of that right here in your booth," remarked Boothe. "We're really excited that ITRI has been here since 2017. As we're celebrating CTA's 100-year anniversary, it's nice to say that we have exhibitors like ITRI coming back every year to CES, and we continue to see ITRI continue to innovate," she added.

"CES is the most influential tech event in the world, and this is the eighth time ITRI has participated," said ITRI President Edwin Liu. "To be at CES, we have two main purposes: to showcase ITRI on the global stage and to provide our team with valuable exposure to the latest advancements worldwide. Through CES, ITRI is opening up even more collaboration opportunities, engaging with potential investors, and exploring tech licensing and ventures."

"ITRI has worked on smart interactive display technology for years, and our collaboration with EOI on the Hyper-Realistic 3D Interactive Display is one of the best successes. This also allows us to strategically deploy diversified product lines in Taiwan, the United States, and Europe," said President Liu. ITRI also promoted the Institute's strategic partnerships with Light Matrix and its investor ADATA Technology on iGolfPutter, an intelligent interactive golf simulator. Utilizing Light Matrix's smart sports training and teaching system called SyncShot360 in iGolfPutter, it's targeting the global sports technology market. Notably, iGolfPutter has been named by Forbes Magazine as one of the technologies to look for at CES 2024.

EOI Chairman, Dr. Kuohsin Huang, elaborated on their collaboration project with ITRI, stating, "Unlike traditional methods relying on multiple cameras, the Hyper-Realistic 3D Interactive Display (ChartBox) can generate a personal, interactive 3D digital avatar from a 2D photograph. This 2D-to-3D process integrates various technologies, including real-time image matting, backside model generation, expression changes, natural speech, AI response, and facial recognition." He added, "Furthermore, its next-generation display technology positions EOI to enter the new market of audio-video entertainment and artistic performances."

Simon Chen, Chairman of ADATA, emphasized, "Beyond our commitment to providing top-notch memory solutions, ADATA is venturing into cutting-edge sports technology through cross-industry collaboration. Our goal is to offer an optimal training environment for athletes and an innovative experience for spectator sports. Leveraging ADATA's well-established global distribution channels, we can actively promote Taiwan's sports industry on the international stage."

Commenting on iGolfPutter and SyncShot360, Light Matrix CEO Joe Chen said, "The combination of fast 3D modeling, volumetric capture, and virtual-real fusion in the metaverse creates never-before-seen services that the sports and art industry would love. Our volumetric view technology, born out of collaboration with ITRI, allows for a more precise, 360-degree intelligent analysis of golf and other sports. It holds the promise of applications in sporting events and stage performances, setting an excellent foundation for future expansion in the global market."

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute

Also from this source

ITRI's Showcase at CES 2024 Highlights AI, Sustainability, and Inclusivity, Earns Praise from CTA

ITRI's Showcase at CES 2024 Highlights AI, Sustainability, and Inclusivity, Earns Praise from CTA

On the opening day of CES, ITRI presented 10 groundbreaking innovations spanning AI robotics, smart sports, digital health, and AI display and...
ITRI Exhibits AI Display and Entertainment and Robotics Technologies at CES 2024

ITRI Exhibits AI Display and Entertainment and Robotics Technologies at CES 2024

The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taiwan's largest and one of the world's leading high-tech applied research institutions,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.