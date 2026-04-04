Airline plans 2026 events on May 5 (5.5), June 6 (6.6), July 7 (7.7), August 8, (8.8), September 9 (9.9), October 10 (10.10), and November 11 (11.11)

United honors 40 years of supporting Make-A-Wish as the airline celebrates its 100th anniversary with immersive experiences across hub airports

CHICAGO, April 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines and Make-A-Wish today announced the launch of "Make More Wishes," seven immersive events across the U.S. giving children fighting critical illnesses and their families behind-the-scenes access to all aspects of aviation.

The immersive experiences at each of United's hubs may include opportunities to spend time in flight simulators, experience inflight training for United's Flight Attendants, visit the ramp and Station Operation Centers, meet with pilots and more.

It’s 4/4, Time to Make a Wish: United & Make-A-Wish to Host ‘Make More Wishes’ Events Across Nation, Giving Wish Kids Behind-the-Scenes Access to Aviation

When a month and day share a number, it's often considered a good time to make wishes or set an intention. Make More Wishes events will take place at each of United's seven hubs, culminating in United's hometown, Chicago, on 11/11, a day widely considered a symbolic moment to make a wish.

May 5, 2026 – Houston George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) Airport

June 6, 2026 – Washington Dulles International (IAD) Airport

July 7, 2026 – Denver International (DEN) Airport

August 8, 2026 – Newark Liberty International (EWR) Airport

September 9, 2026 – Los Angeles International (LAX) Airport

October 10, 2026 – San Francisco International (SFO) Airport

November 11, 2026 – Chicago O'Hare International (ORD) Airport

"For 40 years, United has helped make thousands of wishes possible, building a legacy rooted in compassion, connection and impact," said Kate Gebo, United's Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations and Make-A-Wish America national board member. "As we celebrate 100 years at United, we're expanding and deepening our commitment to these Make-A-Wish families by providing access to experiences and passions in addition to fulfilling wishes."

"When a child with a critical illness travels for their wish, it can be a powerful moment for the entire family, often the first time they've felt hope in months," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make‑A‑Wish America. "For 40 years, United's pilots, flight crews, employees, and customers have helped make those moments possible. Through travel and the Miles on a MissionSM program, United helps bring comfort, ease stress, and support the emotional well‑being of children and families during an incredibly difficult time, helping more kids reach the place where their wish comes true."

A Legacy of Impact

Over more than four decades, United Airlines has partnered with Make-A-Wish to help grant life-changing travel wishes for children with critical illnesses. More than 75 percent of wishes involve travel, and United plays a critical role in making them possible with hundreds of wish families flown annually across its global network.

Beyond flights, United employees volunteer their time to support families throughout the travel journey, as well as at wish events, fundraisers, and local chapter activities. From assisting families during travel to creating personalized send-offs and assembling Kynd Kits filled with comfort items and gifts, employees deliver support at every step of the journey.

Our Customers' Impact

United customers can join in supporting Make-A-Wish by donating miles or money through United's Miles on a Mission. MileagePlus® members can donate unused miles directly to Make-A-Wish, while customers can also make monetary donations. More than 10 million miles are donated each year through the Miles on a Mission platform.

April is World Wish Month – the time of year when Make-A-Wish invites the world to join its mission. Wishes wouldn't be possible without the dedication and generosity of WishMakers of all kinds who take action for wish kids and make life-changing wishes come true. United will match customer donations up to 1 million miles through April 30, 2026, doubling the impact and helping grant even more life-changing wishes.

Customers can become a MileagePlus member for free to begin earning and donating miles immediately.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines