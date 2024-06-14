MIAMI, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day, honor the dads in your life with the ultimate grooming gift: He's a 10 Men's Collection.

This exceptional line from It's a 10 Haircare was created by founder, Carolyn Aronson to offer a multi-functional system designed to elevate male grooming routines with high-end fragrances and salon-grade formulations. From Thursday, June 13th to Monday, June 17th, enjoy an exclusive 50% discount on the entire He's a 10 Men's Collection on Itsa10Haircare.com.

It’s a 10® Haircare Announces 50% Off Sale on He’s a 10 Men’s Collection for Father’s Day!

The He's a 10 Men's Collection is meticulously crafted to simplify men's grooming and haircare needs without compromising on quality. The line features versatile products that combine essential grooming functions. From their powerful 3-in-1 Daily Shampoo, Conditioner & Bodywash that cleanses, conditions, and refreshes both hair and body to a flexible hold Mircale Matte Molding Paste, He's a 10 will have every man in your life covered.

Each product in the He's a 10 Men's Collection is typically priced under $20, making luxury grooming accessible for everyone. With the 50% off Father's Day sale, these premium products offer an unparalleled value.

Carolyn Aronson, Founder and CEO of It's a 10 Haircare, shares her inspiration for creating the line: "As a stylist, mother, and wife, I understand the importance of effective, high-quality grooming products that fit seamlessly into busy lives. I formulated He's a 10 to provide men with a simplified, yet sophisticated grooming routine. Our Father's Day sale is a special opportunity to celebrate all the incredible fathers who deserve to look and feel their best without breaking the bank."

This Father's Day, give the gift of effortless style and confidence with He's a 10 Men's Collection. The sale is the perfect chance to stock up on these must-have products at unbeatable prices, ensuring every dad feels like a 10.

For more information about He's a 10 Men's Collection and to shop the Father's Day sale, visit itsa10haircare.com.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE It's A 10 Haircare