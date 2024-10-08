It's a 10® Haircare Announces 8th Annual National Love Your Hair Day with Exclusive 50% Off Sitewide Sale

News provided by

It's A 10 Haircare

Oct 08, 2024, 09:00 ET

The iconic haircare brand will celebrate with gifts with purchase and major discounts

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a 10 Haircare is thrilled to announce its 8th annual National Love Your Hair Day celebration, launching an exclusive 50% off sitewide sale to thank its loyal customers. The sale will begin on Wednesday, October 9th, and run through Sunday, October 13th, 2024, providing shoppers incredible savings on the brand's most popular products across It's a 10, Be a 10, and Ex10sions collections.

In addition to 50% off sitewide, It's a 10 Haircare is offering free shipping on all orders over $35 and a free 2oz Miracle Leave-In with every purchase, making it the perfect time to try new products or stock up on old favorites.

National Love Your Hair Day has always been about celebrating beauty, self-care, and confidence but also about giving back," said Carolyn Aronson, Founder and CEO of It's a 10 Haircare. "This sale is our way of thanking our loyal customers by making the best hair care accessible to everyone without breaking the bank."

This annual celebration is a hallmark event for the brand, known for offering top-quality, multifunctional haircare products that make achieving great hair effortless.

For more information and to shop the sale, visit www.itsa10haircare.com.

About It's a 10® Haircare: 
It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:
Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

About Ex10sions:
Ex10sions line is designed to be long-lasting, easily reusable, higher gram weight, gentle on existing hair, and offer a wide variety of styles, colors, and lengths to take your look to new lengths.

Media Contact: 
[email protected]

SOURCE It's A 10 Haircare

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

It's A 10® Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics™, and Ex10sions® Announce Massive 40% Off Labor Day Weekend Sale

It's A 10® Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics™, and Ex10sions® Announce Massive 40% Off Labor Day Weekend Sale

Carolyn Aronson, Founder & CEO of It's a 10® Haircare, alongside her innovative cosmetics brand, Be A 10 Cosmetics™, and premium hair extension line, ...
Carolyn Aronson, CEO and Founder of It's a 10® Haircare, Joins Latinas & Power Corp. Initiative To Address Latina Leadership Gap

Carolyn Aronson, CEO and Founder of It's a 10® Haircare, Joins Latinas & Power Corp. Initiative To Address Latina Leadership Gap

Carolyn Aronson, CEO and Founder of It's a 10® Haircare, has been announced as a Council Member of the National Advisory Council for the Latinas in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics