It's a 10® Haircare Announces Inaugural Grant to Support Career Women in Celebration of 3rd Annual National Love Your Hair Day

In honor of National Love Your Hair Day 2019 (October 10th), Carolyn presented inaugural grants of $10,000 each to the three deserving women to help further fulfill their ambitions. The women, Callie Eiserman, Ashley Ellis and Colleen Batton were all hand selected by Carolyn herself after she heard their heartwarming stories through write-in submissions via a contest the brand launched via Instagram.

When asked why Carolyn decided to create this charitable grant, Carolyn said, "We wanted to give back to women who had inspiring stories, who we knew would dream big and do something to encourage and uplift those around them. That's why we officially launched the It's A 10® Grant and provided them each of them with $10,000, so they can continue to evolve as the best versions of themselves and grow their businesses that seek to uplift and encourage women daily."

It was revealed to Callie, Ashely and Colleen that they were the winners of this life-changing grant this morning on Good Morning America. See the shocking video HERE. The women who thought they were only in NYC to meet Carolyn were stunned to find out the real reason for their visit this morning on GMA. Their reactions – priceless.

Further elevating their initiatives on their patented holiday this year, It's a 10® also launched a site-wide, 24-hour BOGO sale using the code, "1010Day", on www.itsa10haircare.com! The sale has already received such an overwhelming response from It's a 10® fans. In order to ensure that all fans (including those internationally) are able to participate, Aronson has courteously decided to extend the deal until Sunday, October 13th at 11:59pm so their customers can enjoy the deal internationally.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's a 10® Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

