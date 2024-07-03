It's A 10® Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics™, and Ex10sions Announce 30% off Sale for Fourth of July

Celebrate the 4th of July holiday with beauty sales all weekend long

MIAMI, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Fourth of July weekend with award-winning brands It's a 10® Haircare, Be A 10 Cosmetics™, and Ex10sions by Carolyn! From July 3rd through July 7th, 2024, enjoy an incredible 30% off offer on ItsA10Haircare.com, BeA10.com, and Hairex10sions.com

Fourth of July is a special time to celebrate living in the greatest country in the world. In the spirit of celebration and gratitude, the brand is marking the long holiday weekend with an exclusive sale to thank their loyal customers. This limited-time offer is a perfect opportunity to experience the exceptional quality of It's a 10 Haircare, Be A 10 Cosmetics, and Ex10sions products at an exclusive discounted price.

Carolyn Aronson, Founder & CEO said of the sale, "We're excited to celebrate the 4th of July with our customers by offering a special sale. It's a time to come together, enjoy the festivities, and take advantage of great deals on our products. We want to give back to our community and help everyone make the most of this holiday weekend."

The sale kicks off today, July 3rd, 2024, on ItsA10Haircare.com and BeA10.com, and Hairex10sions.com and will run until 11:59 PM on July 7th, 2024. Shoppers can stock up on favorites like the OG It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner, Ex10sions luxurious tape-in's, Carolyn's favorite Scalp Serum or Be a 10's Begin 2 End Primer. Discounts are automatically applied at checkout.

About It's a 10® Haircare:
It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:
Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

