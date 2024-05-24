It's A 10® Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics™, and Ex10sions Announces BOGO Sale for Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day is a special time to honor the brave men and women who have served in the armed forces. In the spirit of gratitude, the brand is celebrating with an exclusive sale to thank their loyal customers. This limited-time offer is a perfect opportunity to experience the exceptional quality of It's a 10 Haircare, Be A 10 Cosmetics, and Ex10sions products at an exclusive discounted price.

Carolyn Aronson, Founder & CEO of It's a 10® Haircare, Be A 10 Cosmetics™, and Ex10sions expressed her gratitude by saying, "We are deeply thankful for the continuous support of our loyal customers. Our Memorial Day Sale is a heartfelt way to show our appreciation. This event offers an excellent opportunity for everyone to enjoy our premium products at an exceptional value. We hope our customers seize this chance to experience the transformative benefits of our products and join us in celebrating Memorial Day."

The BOGO sale kicks off today, May 24th, 2024, on ItsA10Haircare.com and BeA10.com, and Hairex10sions.com and will run until 11:59 PM on May 27th, 2024. Shoppers can stock up on favorites like the OG It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner, Ex10sions luxurious tape-in's, Carolyn's favorite Scalp Serum or Be a 10's Begin 2 End Primer. Discounts are automatically applied at checkout.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:

Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

MEDIA CONTACT:

5WPR

[email protected]

212-999-5585

SOURCE It's A 10 Haircare