It's A 10® Haircare, Be a 10 Cosmetics™, and Ex10sions Roll Out Unbeatable Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Beginning Tuesday, November 26th, shoppers can enjoy a special BOGO (Buy One, Get One Free) promotion across the entire website at Itsa10Haircare.com, BeA10.com, and Hairex10sions.com. The BOGO event will run through Monday, December 2nd, giving consumers plenty of time to stock up on their favorite products. As an added bonus, every purchase during the sale on Itsa10Haircare.com will include a gift with the purchase of the brand's award winning 2oz Miracle Blow Dry H20 Shield.

Carolyn Aronson, Founder & CEO of It's a 10® Haircare, Be A 10 Cosmetics™, and Ex10sions shared her excitement about this year's promotion, "Giving back to our customers is at the heart of everything we do at It's a 10. This sale is my way of saying 'thank you' to everyone who has supported us, allowing us to be a part of their hair care journeys. We want this Black Friday and Cyber Monday to not just be about great deals but about celebrating the confidence and beauty our products help create every day especially amidst the holiday season."

From signature bestsellers like the Miracle Leave-In Conditioner to the nourishing Potion Collection, this sitewide sale offers customers the perfect opportunity to stock up on premium beauty solutions that simplify routines and deliver professional results at home.

The sale kicks off on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, and ends at 11:59 PM EST on Monday, December 2, 2024. Discounts will automatically apply at checkout.

For more information and to shop the sale, visit Itsa10Haircare.com, BeA10.com, or Hairex10sions.com.

About It's a 10® Haircare:

It's a 10® Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional products via salons, beauty supply stores and retailers worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10® Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:

Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

