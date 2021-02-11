It's A 10 Haircare Launches State-of-the-Art Professional-Pricing Program Using Proprietary Technology

MIAMI, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's A 10 Haircare, known for always being at the forefront of hair-related innovation is keeping to the same tune when it comes to technology. The company is proud to announce their new and innovative, "For Professionals" section, which is now live on the brand's hair extensions website, HairEx10sions.com, and will roll out to their main site, Itsa10haircare.com later this year.

Setting themselves apart from other brands and retailers, the purchasing process for professionals will now be more seamless than anything ever seen before, enabling the salon-industry to get their hands on pro-priced products in record timing.

When visiting the Ex10sions website, professionals will now be able to create a separate login, where a discount will be automatically applied with the use of their authorized license number. To make this possible, the It's A 10 team made a massive investment in infrastructure, IT and auto-processing. They've constructed a proprietary custom integration which connects their content management system (CMS) to a cosmetology license database of over a million licensed professionals.

For other brand websites, the arduous license-verification process can sometimes take up to one week. It's A 10 Haircare is proud to be setting the new industry-standard, with a 20 second verification time, and the ability to ship product within a few days of purchasing – whether that be a wholesale order, or enough product for a single chair rental.

"While the everyday consumer is a huge part of the It's A 10 business model, we never lose sight of how valuable the pro side of our business is," said Carolyn Aronson, CEO & Founder of It's A 10 Haircare and Ex10sions. "As a stylist myself, I am passionate and understand the need for seamless solutions when it comes to getting the products your clients love, so we wanted to create a way to make this practice easiest as possible, especially during this time."

According to Jeff Aronson, President of It's A 10 Haircare, "This new, 'For Professionals' ordering operation uses state-of-the-art technology, and we're proud to be at the forefront of it." Jeff continued, "This system will allow for expansive growth in the professional side of our business. It's been created to completely change how pros order our products and expedite it as well."

The "For Professional" tool is currently live on HairEx10sions.com for U.S customers only, and is set to launch on Itsa10haircare.com within the next few months. For more details, please visit the Ex10sions website.

About It's a 10 Haircare and EX10SIONS by Carolyn:

It's a 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's a 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs. Additionally, the brand now provides state-of-the-art extensions, with the EX10SIONS by Carolyn, a line of tape-in extensions, made from the absolute highest quality 100% Mongolian Human hair.

