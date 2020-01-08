It's a 10® Haircare Takes Stance against Animal Testing in Beauty Industry with Shark Adoption

With shark populations rapidly declining, due in part to the beauty industry's need Squalene from shark liver oils in the production of many cosmetics and personal care items, It's a 10® Haircare and Aronson decided to step in to avoid the inevitable endangerment of the species.

"It's a 10 Haircare, since its inception, has been dedicated to being cruelty-free in all aspects of our business – animal conservation is something that is extremely important to us, both as a business and on a personal level. When we heard about how widely-used shark liver oils were in our industry, it was only natural for us to lend our support to the Guy Harvey Research Institute" said Aronson. "We believe there is no rational moral justification for using animals in experiments – we know there are better methods of research out there."

According to Mahmood Shivji, Director at the Guy Harvey Research Institute, "The GHRI's shark-tracking program is our way to raise sponsorships to allow research on Mako & other endangered sharks' migration behavior, while simultaneously...raising public awareness about these amazing oceanic species and the need to conserve them." He continued, "The sponsorship by It's A 10 [Haircare] is a tremendous help to the critical scientific research needed to develop more effective conservation methods."

Outside of the brand and Aronson's commitment to the Guy Harvey Research Institute, the brand is proudly a Leaping Bunny Program certified Cruelty-free brand and a supporter of The Humane Cosmetics Act, both efforts which support the end of animal testing in the beauty industry.

The It's A 10 Mako Shark can be tracked by visiting Itsa10Haircare.com and follow along with updates on the @itsa10haircare Instagram. For media opportunities, please contact Itsa10PR@5wpr.com.

About It's a 10 Haircare:

It's a 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's a 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

