IT'S A FLAVOR ERUPTION! RED ROBIN DEBUTS LAVA QUESO BURGER ALONGSIDE THE RETURN OF A BELOVED FAN FAVORITE ON MARCH 25

Starting March 25, burger meets queso with Red Robin's new melty mashup, the Lava Queso Burger! Complete with chipotle aioli, caramelized onions, grilled poblanos and tomato, this decadent burger is topped with a flowing hot cascade of Red Robin's new, deliciously creamy Queso Fundido, bun and all!

To celebrate the Lava Queso Burger, just in time for science fair season, Red Robin is rewarding parents who have experienced lava of another sort – those messy school science fair volcanoes – with a free Lava Queso Burger of their own. From April 2-9, head over to Red Robin's Instagram and enter for a chance to win a free Lava Queso Burger from Red Robin*.

"The journey we started last year to enhance our recipes and cooking methods along with our recent ingredient upgrades to 85 percent of our menu only raised our commitment to crafting unforgettable food that makes our guests say YUMMM," said Red Robin's Executive Chef and VP of Culinary & Beverage Innovation Brian Sullivan. "Our Lava Queso Burger features a perfect harmony of flavors, from the zing of chipotle aioli to the creamy indulgence of our new Queso Fundido. You'll need a fork and knife for this tableside experience that's unlike any burger you've had before."

For those craving something familiar with a twist, Red Robin's signature MadLove Burger is back by passionate and popular demand. Featuring 10 layers of flavor, including freshly smashed avocado, candied bacon, jalapeno relish and a cheddar-and-parmesan crisp, Red Robin is bringing the love to all those fans who were downright mad when it left the menu this past year. Pair it with your favorite bottomless side and let your memories of its retirement wash away!

Sullivan continued, "Our guests love gourmet creativity, and they are at the heart of everything we do. While we occasionally retire burgers to make way for new innovations on our menu, we couldn't deny the pleas from MadLove devotees. We heard our guests, and we're proud to return this new-and-improved fan-favorite to its rightful place on our menu."

In addition to the MadLove Burger and Lava Queso Burger, Red Robin's latest menu additions showcase a variety of creative flavor combinations that can't be missed, including:

Queso Fundido – Made in-house with spicy chorizo, fresh-grilled poblano peppers, cilantro and served with a pile of tortilla chips.

– Made in-house with spicy chorizo, fresh-grilled poblano peppers, cilantro and served with a pile of tortilla chips. Grilled Blackened Salmon – Rich in flavor, our Atlantic salmon filet comes seasoned with Cajun spices and grilled to perfection. Served with garlic parmesan broccoli and crispy, hand-smashed parmesan potatoes.

– Rich in flavor, our Atlantic salmon filet comes seasoned with Cajun spices and grilled to perfection. Served with garlic parmesan broccoli and crispy, hand-smashed parmesan potatoes. Ocean Blue Patron Margarita – Cast away to island time with silver Patron tequila, Cointreau, pineapple juice, coconut, agave and lime juice topped with a float of Blue Curacao.

– Cast away to island time with silver Patron tequila, Cointreau, pineapple juice, coconut, agave and lime juice topped with a float of Blue Curacao. Chocolate Covered Pretzel Milkshake – This decadent blend of vanilla soft serve, chocolate, caramel and chocolate dipped pretzels is everything a milkshake should be. Topped with whipped cream, caramel, chocolate syrup and more mini chocolate covered pretzels.

MVP BURGER LINEUP SHOWCASES RED ROBIN CULINARY CREATIVITY, UPGRADED RECIPES

Building upon its legacy of tasty gourmet burgers, Red Robin recently reintroduced its entire 20+ gourmet burger lineup with higher quality, more flavorful ingredients and cooking methods, and they're ready for their closeup!

Available now through April 14, each week, Red Robin is showing off the top stars on its burger roster for a limited-time price of just $12** served with a choice of bottomless side, at participating locations, including:

Mar. 18 – 24: Scorpion Burger

– 24: Scorpion Burger Mar. 25 – 31: Whiskey River BBQ Burger

– 31: Whiskey River BBQ Burger April 1 – 7: Smashed Avocado 'N Bacon Burger

– 7: Smashed Avocado 'N Bacon Burger April 8 – 14: Banzai Burger

Stay tuned for more delicious updates and announcements by following Red Robin on social media ( Instagram , Facebook , X and TikTok ) or visiting www.RedRobin.com for more information.

*Subject to terms and conditions. The Lava Queso Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Instagram.

**Valid for Dine-in or Pick-up orders placed online or over the phone at participating locations. Not valid on third-party delivery apps. Simply mention "MVP burger lineup" to your server to redeem or use promo code MVBBGR for online orders. Offer is valid only for the featured burger and a bottomless side during its promotional window: Scorpion Burger (Mar. 18 – 24, 2024), Whiskey River BBQ Burger (Mar. 25 – 31, 2024), Smashed Avocado 'N Bacon Burger (Apr. 1 – 7, 2024) and Banzai Burger (Apr. 8 – 14, 2024) Ancient-grain veggie patty available for substitution on any burger or sandwich option for no additional charge. Price excludes tax, gratuity, modifications or substitutions. Not valid with any other offer or discount, including Red Robin Royalty.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.