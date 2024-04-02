RED ROBIN SURPASSES $1 MILLION DONATION MILESTONE IN FIRST YEAR OF MAKE-A-WISH PARTNERSHIP

From April 1-30, Red Robin is making World Wish Month tastier than ever with the introduction of the new, limited-edition Make-A-Wish Dream Soda. Red Robin will donate 50 cents from every Make-A-Wish Dream Soda purchased, in addition to donating 10 cents from every Kids' Meal purchased throughout the year. Available at participating locations, the delightfully blue beverage features a refreshing blend of blue raspberry, Sprite® and whipped cream, garnished with a cherry and a souvenir Make-A-Wish stir stick, while supplies last. Additionally, guests can enjoy Kids' Meals at 50 percent off with minimum purchase every Wednesday at participating locations.*

"Our partnership with Make-A-Wish holds a special place in my heart," said GJ Hart, president and CEO of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. "In supporting Make-A-Wish throughout my career and as a former board member of the nonprofit, I've seen firsthand the power of these wishes in bringing hope, strength and support to incredible children who need it most. Partnering with Make-A-Wish allows us to extend our mission of using food to create moments of joy and connection."

As the brand celebrates a second year of giving, Red Robin is proud to support Make-A-Wish's WishMakers Wanted campaign aimed at recruiting one million people worldwide to sign up as WishMakers between now and the end of World Wish Month.

This April, in honor of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish more than 40 years ago, and its original WishMakers, Make-A-Wish is recruiting the next generation of donors, volunteers, partners and supporters to continue to bring the life-changing impact of a wish to every eligible child. Wishes wouldn't be possible without the dedication and generosity of WishMakers.

The nonprofit relies on the support of corporate and individual donations to grant wishes, making partnerships with companies like Red Robin essential to their mission of bringing hope, strength and joy to the children and families battling critical illness around the country.

"As we celebrate World Wish Month, we believe that every child deserves a chance to experience the joys of childhood, especially when faced with adversity," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Corporate partnerships play a vital role in helping us achieve our mission, and we greatly appreciate Red Robin's commitment to making a difference in the lives of children and families across the country."

As Red Robin celebrates this remarkable milestone and prepares to introduce the Make-A-Wish Dream Soda, guests are invited to contribute to life-changing wishes by purchasing a Make-A-Wish Dream Soda in April and Kids' Meal throughout the year. Whether dining in restaurants or ordering online, guests can help transform lives, one wish at a time. To learn more, visit www.redrobin.com/make-a-wish .

*Offer valid for 50% off Kids' Meals with minimum purchase. At participating locations. For our franchise locations in eastern and central Pennsylvania, please click here. In Delaware and Hamilton, NJ locations, offer is for dine-in only. Minimum purchase required. Limit four Kids' Meals per one adult entrée, entrée salad, sandwich, wrap, or burger (includes our Signature Gourmet, Tavern, and Veggie & More burgers). Valid for Dine-In, To-Go, and Delivery in the United States. Valid only for Dine-in in Canada. Valid for kids under 11 years old. Not valid on 3rd party delivery apps. Promo Code: KIDSMEAL50

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

