RED ROBIN AND JUICY COUTURE DROP "JUICIER" TWIST ON THE ICONIC TRACKSUIT

Featuring the hottest color on the runway, tomato red, the crave-worthy collection puts a tasty twist on Juicy Couture's classic velour tracksuit, now emblazoned with custom crystal diamanté "Juicier" on the lower back and behind and the Red Robin logo on the chest and hip.

"As Red Robin continues its renaissance with the launch of our juicier, more flavorful burgers, we're teaming up with Juicy Couture to give fans an unexpected and fashionable way to celebrate with us," said G.J. Hart, Red Robin's President and CEO. "This limited-edition collection is a recipe for a bold fashion statement."

Starting today, The Juicier Collection is available as a set and ranges from size small to 3X for $169, including tax, fees and shipping. It's the perfect Valentine's (or Galentine's!) Day gift to say, "I love you… and juicier burgers!" Fashion lovers and burger lovers alike can order their very own at Red Robin's Instagram Shop on the Instagram app*.

"We are thrilled to partner with Red Robin for this unique collaboration that merges fashion and food," said Stefani Fleurant, Senior Vice President, Marketing – Lifestyle at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Juicy Couture. "The collaboration captures the essence of both brands, offering consumers a fresh and exciting way to express themselves."

Those lucky enough to get their hands on the limited-edition tracksuit can share their Juicier drip by using #RedRobinxJuicyCouture and following and tagging @redrobinburgers and @juicycouture on social.

Red Robin now proudly prepares its gourmet burgers on flattop grills that caramelize and seal in juicy flavor and stacks them high with hand-prepped, higher-quality ingredients – from fresh smashed avocado and vine-ripened tomatoes to higher quality pickles, mayo, fresh grilled produce, brioche buns and more, giving guests a juicier and more flavorful burger that delivers the "Yummm!" in every bite.

To learn more about The Juicier Collection, visit www.redrobin.com. Follow @redrobinburgers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*While supplies last. Maximum quantity allowed per order and per household is 2. We reserve the right to cancel all orders exceeding this maximum quantity. All sales final. No returns or exchanges. Shipping only available in the continental United States, and shipping times may vary based on location and availability.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (Nasdaq: RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( www.redrobin.com ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 500 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

About Juicy Couture

Juicy Couture is an LA lifestyle brand infused with casual glamor and an irreverent attitude, designed for girls all over the world. Embracing its Los Angeles heritage, Juicy discovers the couture in the everyday and delivers an element of surprise in all of its designs. Identified as a casual luxury brand, Juicy Couture offers apparel for women, girls and babies, as well as handbags, shoes, intimates, swimwear, accessories and jewelry. The brand is available in 60-plus freestanding stores and select department stores in approximately 94 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. Its fragrance offerings are ranked among the world's top prestige fragrances and are available in 25,000 points of sale.

For more information, visit juicycouture.com. Follow @juicycouture on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.