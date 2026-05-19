It's a Pretty Big Dill! Quest Nutrition Unveils New Dill Pickle Original Style Protein Chips - the First New Flavor in Over a Decade

Alongside new Salted Caramel Protein Milkshake, Quest continues to redefine athlete-worthy, high-protein snacking with bold, on-trend flavors

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Nutrition is expanding its lineup of high-protein chips and milkshakes with two mouthwatering new varieties to make fueling even more flavorful. New Dill Pickle Original Style Protein Chips are the first new Original Style chip flavor in more than 10 years. For something sweeter, the Salted Caramel Protein Milkshake offers an indulgent, dessert-inspired way to meet macro goals.

Quest Introduces Dill Pickle Original Style Protein Chips, the first new Original Style Chip flavor in a decade. (PRNewsfoto/Simply Good Foods Co.) Quest expands its Protein Milkshake flavors with Salted Caramel. (PRNewsfoto/Simply Good Foods Co.)

Since pioneering the mainstream protein chip category more than a decade ago, Quest remains at the forefront, continuously defining and elevating the standard for both taste, quality and nutrition. Known for its bold, innovative flavors, elite macros and unmistakable crunch, Quest remains a trusted favorite among professional and everyday athletes.

With 19g of protein and 4g net carbs per serving, Quest Dill Pickle Original Style Protein Chips are baked to perfection, offering a crispy, tangy bite with a hit of vinegar and a burst of dill flavor. Whether enjoyed as an on-the-go snack or part of a delicious lunch, they bring the beloved and highly requested taste of dill pickles with high-protein.

Quest Salted Caramel Protein Milkshakes are packed with 45g of protein and satisfy salty and sweet cravings with a rich, ice-creamy texture. First introduced in 2025, Quest's Milkshakes have 2g of sugar and minimize net carbs for a delicious ready-to-drink treat that fuels as it delights.

"At Quest, we know great taste isn't one-size-fits-all, so we're focused on building a range of high-protein snacks that deliver for every craving," said Emily Johnston, SVP, Quest Marketing. "We helped create the modern protein chip category and we're continuing to push it forward with new flavors like Dill Pickle that bring variety without compromising the high-quality nutrition our fans expect."

Quest Dill Pickle Original Style Protein Chips are available now exclusively on Amazon, with Salted Carmel Protein Milkshakes launching at Amazon and Kroger in June 2026 and expanding into Walmart in August 2026.

Dill Pickle Protein Chips: Key Product Details:

19g of protein per serving

4g net carbs

Baked

Dill-forward flavor with a vinegar finish

Available exclusively on Amazon starting May 19, 2026

Salted Caramel Protein Milkshake: Key Product Details:

45g of protein per bottle

2g of sugar

2g net carbs

Available at Amazon and Kroger starting June 2026

FAQ

What does the Dill Pickle Original Style Protein Chip flavor taste like?

Dill Pickle Original Style Protein Chips feature a bold, tangy flavor with notes of vinegar and savory dill, offering a craveable balance of zesty and salty in every bite.

What other flavors are available for Quest Original Style Protein Chips?

In addition to the new Dill Pickle, Quest Original Style Protein Chips are available in three fan-favorite flavors: BBQ, Sour Cream & Onion and Cheddar & Sour Cream.

When was the last time a new flavor was added to Quest Original Style Protein Chips?

Dill Pickle marks the first new addition to Quest's Original Style protein chip lineup since they first launched in 2014.

What are the macros of Dill Pickle Original Style Protein Chips?

Dill Pickle Protein Chips have 19g of protein per serving and 4g of net carbs for a savory, crunchy snack that supports high-protein, low-carb lifestyles.

Where and when can you buy Dill Pickle Original Style Protein Chips?

The Dill Pickle Original Style Protein Chips are available exclusively on Amazon on May 19, 2026.

How long has Quest been making chips?

Quest launched its first protein chips in 2014, pioneering the modern mainstream protein‑chip category. The brand is constantly searching for new ways to expand their lineup of protein-forward foods, turning fan-favorite sips and snacks into the ultimate hacks.

What other protein chip varieties does Quest offer?

Quest has continued to expand its protein chips portfolio across multiple formats and flavors. In addition to Original Style Protein Chips, Quest also offers Tortilla Style Protein Chips in a variety of flavors, giving consumers more ways to enjoy bold taste with high-protein nutrition.

What are the benefits of Quest Protein Chips beyond protein?

Quest Protein Chips are baked with minimal net carbs. They are also gluten‑free and keto‑friendly.

Are Quest Protein Chips gluten‑free?

Yes. Quest Protein Chips are gluten‑free and clearly marked with the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO) logo on packaging.

What does the Salted Caramel Protein Milkshake taste like?

Salted Caramel Protein Milkshake combines a smooth, rich caramel flavor with a hint of salt, for a sweet, indulgent taste that's high in protein and minimizes sugar.

What other flavors are available for Quest Protein Milkshakes?

Quest Protein Milkshakes are available in Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry, with Salted Caramel as the newest addition to the lineup.

When was the last time a new flavor was added to Quest Protein Milkshakes?

Salted Caramel Protein Milkshake is the first flavor added to the Quest Milkshake lineup since the product was first introduced in 2025.

What are the macros of Salted Caramel Protein Milkshake?

The Salted Caramel Protein Milkshake contains 45g of protein per bottle with 2g of sugar and net carbs, offering a rich, indulgent flavor with macros designed to support convenient, high-protein nutrition on the go.

When and where can you buy the Salted Caramel Protein Milkshake?

The Salted Caramel Protein Milkshakes are available at Amazon and Kroger starting on June 2, 2026.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that is bringing nutritious snacking with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative products. Our product portfolio consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™, Quest™, and OWYN™ brands. We are a company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement and is poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation, organic growth, and investment opportunities in the snacking space. To learn more, visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

SOURCE Simply Good Foods Co.