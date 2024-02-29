IT'S BACK! WALK-ON'S SPORTS BISTREAUX EXTENDS "EVERY TUESDAY IS FAT TUESDAY" EVENT, SPICES UP SPECIAL MENU WITH TASTY, NEW OPTIONS

National restaurant and sports bar brand adds more mouthwatering items to special menu

ATLANTA, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, the nationally renowned restaurant and sports bar chain, is thrilled to announce the return of the "Every Tuesday is Fat Tuesday" $5 Menu starting March 5! Responding to overwhelming fan feedback, the unbeatable offer is also being expanded to feature Walk-On's full array of mouthwatering wing flavors, including the recently launched GochuBANG, Stingin' Honey, and Mojito Lime flavors. Adding the full selection of Walk-On's wing flavors to the special $5 menu is sure to satisfy every wing aficionado.

"We heard your cheers, and we're excited to promote 'Every Tuesday is Fat Tuesday' to our starting lineup," said Chris Dawson CEO of Walk-On's. "Not only is this special event here to stay, but we've added even more excitement to your plate with new menu additions. Everyone's week just got better!"

From the iconic Beignet Bites, doused in powdered sugar and served NOLA style, to the heartwarming Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, which captures the essence of Louisiana's rich culinary heritage, the menu ensures a unique and satisfying experience. The Doughnut Bread Pudding, crafted with Krispy Kreme® doughnuts, adds a sweet and indulgent touch along with the signature 16 oz. Death Valley cocktail. And of course, the already iconic wings, arrive in a dazzling array of classic and new flavors.

Stingin' Honey features a tantalizing blend of sweetness and heat, with wings coated in a luscious honey glaze that packs a subtle sting. For a vibrant and satisfying choice, dive into the Mojito Lime wings, infused with zesty lime and a hint of mint, capturing the essence of a classic mojito. And take your taste buds on a bold adventure with our GochuBANG wings, inspired by Korean cuisine and featuring a perfect balance of sweet, savory, and spicy notes from a Gochujang-based glaze.

The "Every Tuesday is Fat Tuesday" special has become a weekly tradition for Walk-On's guests, and with the addition of these exciting new menu items, it showcases Walk-On's commitment to culinary innovation and delivering a diverse range of flavors.

About Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, celebrated as the #1 Sports Bar in America by ESPN, is a nationally recognized restaurant and sports bar that brings together the love of food, sports, and community. Concepted on the back of a napkin by LSU walk-on basketball players Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its doors in 2003 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The menu boasts scratch-made dishes, paired with a wide selection of unique cocktails and beers. With nearly 100 restaurants in the U.S., Walk-On's is accelerating its nationwide expansion – ranked #1 by Entrepreneur for Top New Franchise and consistently ranking in Top 500 lists for Restaurant Business, Entrepreneur, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. Walk-On's success and growth are a testament to its passionate franchise partners, including renowned athletes in co-owner Drew Brees and franchisees Dak Prescott, Derrick Brooks, and football coach Dabo Swinney. To learn more about Walk-On's or for information on becoming a franchisee, visit walk-ons.com.

