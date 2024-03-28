Menu Madness: Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux Announces a Sweet New Beignet Burger Just in Time for the Upcoming Round of Sixteen

BATON ROUGE, La., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Merging Louisiana's rich culinary heritage with the electrifying spirit of college basketball, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux proudly introduces its sweet new Beignet Cheeseburger Sliders. This latest menu innovation is set to capture the hearts and palates of sports fans and food enthusiasts alike, starting May 6.

The new Beignet Cheeseburger Sliders are a culinary homage to Louisiana's rich flavors, featuring juicy, hand-pattied burgers and crispy bacon encased in light, sweet beignets. Served with a side of sweet potato fries, this dish promises a melding of tastes and textures poised to become a national champion.

With nearly 8,000 weekly slider orders and the growing popularity of our Beignet Bites, Walk-On's introduces this innovative dish as a testament to its commitment to culinary creativity and quality.

"Our commitment to innovation, spurred by the heart and hustle emblematic of a walk-on athlete, means we never rest on our laurels," said Chris Dawson, CEO. "The introduction of the Beignet Cheeseburger Slider is just the latest example of how we continuously evolve, ensuring that our guests always have something new and exciting to look forward to."

Fans looking to get a jump on the new Beignet Cheeseburger Sliders' official release on May 6 can head into Walk-On's right now for our iconic Cheeseburger Sliders and renowned Beignet Bites.

