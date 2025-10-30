It's Coming Nov. 2-Beat the Upcoming Daylight Savings Slump with These Six Expert Tips from Life Time's Chief Science Officer Jim LaValle

Staying rested and energized is possible with the right approach

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As clocks "fall back" Nov. 2, many Americans will gain an hour of sleep, but often deal with feelings of lost energy, focus, and mood instability while adjusting to the change. Although the shift in time may seem minor, it can throw off the body's internal clock, disrupting sleep quality and overall wellbeing. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine's 2025 Sleep Prioritization Survey, 54% of U.S. adults say their sleep schedule is affected negatively by the seasonal time change.

LTH Dream

To help people adjust to the Daylight Savings time change, Jim LaValle, R.Ph., CCN, M.T, Life Time and MIORA Chief Science Officer, creator of the Metabolic Code, and author of nearly 30 books on healthy living, says the key to making the transition manageable is preparation.

"Our body's internal clocks thrive on consistency, and our circadian rhythm is like our overall operating system. The better we manage stress and recovery during this transition, the more resilient our energy and focus will be in the weeks ahead," says LaValle. "Even a one-hour change can affect cortisol levels, blood sugar, and sleep quality. But with a few smart strategies, you can reset your rhythm to feel your best."

LaValle shares these top tips to help your body and brain adapt more to the time change:

1. Ease Into It Early: Start adjusting your bedtime and wake-up time by 15–20 minutes a few days before the clocks officially change. This helps your body gradually recalibrate without the jolt.

2. Prioritize Morning Light: Exposure to natural sunlight, especially within the first hour of waking, is one of the strongest cues to reset your internal clock. Aim for at least 20–30 minutes outdoors or consider a light therapy lamp for 15–20 minutes if it's still dark. This stimulates cortisol at the right time, helping signal alertness and reducing melatonin production during the day.

3. Stick to a Routine: It can take up to a week for your body to fully adjust to the change, and keeping healthy habits like staying hydrated and eating nutrient-rich meals can help. Keep your sleep and meal times consistent, even on weekends. Late-night eating blunts the release of melatonin and can alter insulin sensitivity, impacting next-day energy and recovery, while regularity reinforces your body's internal clock and helps regulate energy and mood.

4. Set the Scene for Sleep: At night, dim the lights, power down screens, and cool your bedroom to around 65–69°F. To further support your sleep, consider a sleep support supplement like LTH Dream, a powdered, mix-with-water, flavored drink, which is melatonin-free, contains three forms of magnesium plus adaptogens and calming nutrients to help promote deep, restful sleep. Magnesium capsules like LTH Chill can also boost rest by supporting relaxation.

5. Cut Back on Caffeine and Alcohol: Skip caffeine after midday. Limit or cut alcohol in the evening, as both can interfere with deep sleep and leave you groggy. Consider adding electrolytes like LTH Hydrate to your routine instead.

6. Move Your Body, But Not Too Late: Exercise boosts sleep quality, but intense workouts too close to bedtime can keep you wired with elevated body temperature and cortisol. Aim for morning or early afternoon workout sessions and keep strenuous exercise at least two hours before going to bed.

According to LaValle, it typically takes three to seven days for your circadian rhythm to fully adapt to a one-hour time change. "I have struggled like so many others with time changes but have found the right plan leads to more positive outcomes," LaValle says.

LTH Dream Multi-Mag Sleep Support Powder (available in Mixed Berry or Piña Colada flavors) is NSF Contents and NSF Sport Certified, tested to confirm what's on the label is in the product and is free of banned, performance enhancing substances. LTH Dream, LTH Chill and LTH Hydrate are available at U.S. Life Time locations and online on the LT Shop. All LTH supplements are developed by Life Time's in-house team of dietitians and trainers and produced with rigorous quality standards and third-party testing to verify purity and potency.

For more information about Life Time and the LTH supplement line, visit www.lifetime.life or follow Life Time on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. LTH is also on Instagram featuring education, experts, and recipes.

You can learn more about sleep by listening to this LT Talks podcast with Life Time dietitian Sam McKinney.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.