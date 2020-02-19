It's Cookie Time at Cold Stone Creamery!

The Golden OREO® Good as Gold™ Creation is made with Golden OREO® Cookie Ice Cream, Golden OREO® Cookies, Strawberries, Caramel and Whipped Topping. If you love Golden OREO® Cookies, this Creation is not to be missed.

For an elevated version of the childhood cookie classic, Mother's® Circus Animal Cookies, be sure to try the It's a Circus in Here! ™ Creation. Made with Circus Animal Cookies Ice Cream, Mother's® Circus Animal Cookies, Marshmallows and Rainbow Sprinkles, this delicious Creation will make you feel like a kid again!

"We wanted to bring nostalgic childhood cookie favorites to guests but with a Cold Stone Creamery twist," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "These iconic cookies paired with our super-premium ice cream will delight customers of any age!"

These fun-filled Ice Cream flavors and Creations will be available until April 14.

Promotional Flavors:

Golden OREO® Cookie Ice Cream

Circus Animal Cookies Ice Cream

Promotional Creations™:

Golden OREO® Good as Gold™ - Golden OREO® Cookie Ice Cream mixed with Golden OREO® Cookies, Strawberries, Caramel and Whipped Topping.

- Golden OREO® Cookie Ice Cream mixed with Golden OREO® Cookies, Strawberries, Caramel and Whipped Topping. It's a Circus in Here! ® - Circus Animal Cookies Ice Cream mixed with Mother's® Circus Animal Cookies, Marshmallows and Rainbow Sprinkles

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com

For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery

Related Links

http://www.coldstonecreamery.com

