It's Cookie Time at Cold Stone Creamery!
For a limited time enjoy delicious cookie based Creations
Feb 19, 2020, 09:07 ET
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are a cookie fanatic, you will definitely want to try the new cookie Ice Cream flavors and Creations™ at Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.) Beginning February 19, Cold Stone® will offer two new flavors, Golden OREO® Cookie Ice Cream and Circus Animal Cookies Ice Cream, which will each be featured in their own Creation.
The Golden OREO® Good as Gold™ Creation is made with Golden OREO® Cookie Ice Cream, Golden OREO® Cookies, Strawberries, Caramel and Whipped Topping. If you love Golden OREO® Cookies, this Creation is not to be missed.
For an elevated version of the childhood cookie classic, Mother's® Circus Animal Cookies, be sure to try the It's a Circus in Here! ™ Creation. Made with Circus Animal Cookies Ice Cream, Mother's® Circus Animal Cookies, Marshmallows and Rainbow Sprinkles, this delicious Creation will make you feel like a kid again!
"We wanted to bring nostalgic childhood cookie favorites to guests but with a Cold Stone Creamery twist," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "These iconic cookies paired with our super-premium ice cream will delight customers of any age!"
These fun-filled Ice Cream flavors and Creations will be available until April 14.
Promotional Flavors:
- Golden OREO® Cookie Ice Cream
- Circus Animal Cookies Ice Cream
Promotional Creations™:
- Golden OREO® Good as Gold™ - Golden OREO® Cookie Ice Cream mixed with Golden OREO® Cookies, Strawberries, Caramel and Whipped Topping.
- It's a Circus in Here! ® - Circus Animal Cookies Ice Cream mixed with Mother's® Circus Animal Cookies, Marshmallows and Rainbow Sprinkles
About Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 29 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.
For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com
For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com
SOURCE Cold Stone Creamery
