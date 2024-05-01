Savor the Moment: Celebrate Graduation and Father's Day with Cakes from Cold Stone Creamery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare your taste buds for an extraordinary experience as Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) proudly unveils two celebratory cakes. Just in time for graduation season and Father's Day, our new cakes offer a perfect blend of flavor and celebration.

As graduates of all ages embark on their next journey, Cold Stone® presents the ultimate customizable treat. With our Create Your Own Graduation Cake, customers can mix and match their favorite freshly made ice cream flavors and mix-ins, paired with Yellow, Red Velvet, or Devil's Food Cake. Each cake is adorned with frosting rosettes in the graduate's school colors, topped with a Chocolate Graduation Cap. Available from May 1 to June 25, 2024, this cake is a sweet tribute to academic achievements.

Celebrate the special bond between all types of father figures and their loved ones with our indulgent Father's Day cake. Introducing the Caramel & Chocolate in Cahoots cake, featuring layers of moist Devil's Food Cake, velvety Caramel and Caramel Truffle Ice Cream, adorned with sumptuous Chocolate Shavings and enveloped in fluffy Caramel Frosting. It's a blend of rich flavors that dads are sure to love. Available from May 15 to June 16, 2024, this cake is the perfect way to honor all dads on their special day.

"Cold Stone loves to be part of celebrating your loved ones and milestones. This year, we're excited to offer these new cakes, each made fresh in our stores to make every celebration memorable… and delicious," said Jana Schneider, vice president of national programs at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "Whether it's commemorating academic achievements or honoring a father figure in your life, our cakes are designed to bring joy to every occasion."

Create Your Own Graduation Cakes are available from May 1 to June 25, 2024, and our Father's Day Caramel & Chocolate in Cahoots cake is available from May 15 to June 16, 2024. Visit your nearest Cold Stone Creamery nationwide to indulge in these irresistible treats.

Promotional Cakes:

  • Create Your Own Graduation Cake – Combine any of our freshly-made ice cream flavors and mix-ins with Yellow, Red Velvet or Devil's Food Cake and we'll decorate with frosting rosettes in their school colors and a Chocolate Graduation Cap
  • Father's Day Caramel & Chocolate in Cahoots™ – Layers of moist Devil's Food Cake, Caramel and Caramel Truffle Ice Cream with Chocolate Shavings wrapped in fluffy Caramel Frosting

About Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

