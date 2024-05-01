Savor the Moment: Celebrate Graduation and Father's Day with Cakes from Cold Stone Creamery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare your taste buds for an extraordinary experience as Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) proudly unveils two celebratory cakes. Just in time for graduation season and Father's Day, our new cakes offer a perfect blend of flavor and celebration.

Create Your Own Graduation Cake! Father’s Day Caramel & Chocolate in Cahoots™ Cake!

As graduates of all ages embark on their next journey, Cold Stone® presents the ultimate customizable treat. With our Create Your Own Graduation Cake, customers can mix and match their favorite freshly made ice cream flavors and mix-ins, paired with Yellow, Red Velvet, or Devil's Food Cake. Each cake is adorned with frosting rosettes in the graduate's school colors, topped with a Chocolate Graduation Cap. Available from May 1 to June 25, 2024, this cake is a sweet tribute to academic achievements.

Celebrate the special bond between all types of father figures and their loved ones with our indulgent Father's Day cake. Introducing the Caramel & Chocolate in Cahoots™ cake, featuring layers of moist Devil's Food Cake, velvety Caramel and Caramel Truffle Ice Cream, adorned with sumptuous Chocolate Shavings and enveloped in fluffy Caramel Frosting. It's a blend of rich flavors that dads are sure to love. Available from May 15 to June 16, 2024, this cake is the perfect way to honor all dads on their special day.

"Cold Stone loves to be part of celebrating your loved ones and milestones. This year, we're excited to offer these new cakes, each made fresh in our stores to make every celebration memorable… and delicious," said Jana Schneider, vice president of national programs at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery®. "Whether it's commemorating academic achievements or honoring a father figure in your life, our cakes are designed to bring joy to every occasion."

Create Your Own Graduation Cakes are available from May 1 to June 25, 2024, and our Father's Day Caramel & Chocolate in Cahoots™ cake is available from May 15 to June 16, 2024. Visit your nearest Cold Stone Creamery nationwide to indulge in these irresistible treats.

Promotional Cakes:

