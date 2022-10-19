Toyota's premier auto insurance product now available in the nation's second largest auto market

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Auto Insurance, the automaker's branded insurance product, is now available to customers residing in Texas. Introduced to select markets in 2021, Toyota Auto Insurance offers customers quality, customizable coverage at affordable rates. Expanding into the Lone Star State represents a major milestone for Toyota Auto Insurance. Not only is Texas the nation's second most populous state, it's also home to Toyota's North American headquarters and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas (TMMTX). The San Antonio manufacturing facility produces the Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck and Sequoia three-row SUV.

It’s Finally Here! Toyota Auto Insurance Comes to Texas

Toyota Auto Insurance offers consumers a quick, easy and flexible policy purchase process via Toyota's state-of the-art mobile app, call center agents, participating Toyota dealerships and the ToyotaAutoInsurance.com website.

Toyota Auto Insurance customers receive best-in-class service, and benefit from more than 90 years of insurance insights, knowledge and award-winning claims support — all provided by Toggle, part of Farmers Insurance®, one of the nation's leading multiline insurer groups. Customers also receive an immediate upfront 5% discount and options like Toyota Genuine Parts for repairs when available. What's more, Toyota Auto Insurance works with Toyota Certified Collision Centers to get customers back on the road as quickly as possible. The product seamlessly integrates with Toyota vehicle benefits such as ToyotaCare Roadside Assistance, so customers can avoid paying for something their Toyota may already provide. Toyota Auto Insurance is customizable based on how customers use their Toyota vehicle and their lifestyle, with a wide range of options including coverage for rideshare drivers or pet passengers. Non-Toyota vehicles in the customer's household can be covered as well. Toyota Auto Insurance is underwritten in Texas by Texas County Mutual Insurance Company.

"We're thrilled to expand Toyota Auto Insurance to customers in our home state," said Rob Spencer, Toyota Insurance chief operating officer. "Texas drivers will now be able to benefit from our excellent coverage options and commitment to providing outstanding customer service. We look forward to offering Toyota Auto Insurance in even more states in the near future."

Toyota Auto Insurance is now available in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas. Additional states will be added in the coming months.

Interested customers can visit ToyotaAutoInsurance.com to obtain a quote and purchase insurance. Customers may also call (877) 249-0086 with any questions.

About Toyota Insurance

Toyota Insurance is a brand name of Toyota Insurance Management Solutions USA, LLC an independent licensed insurance agency specializing in Property & Casualty insurance offerings, partnering with top insurance companies to allow customers to choose the best options for their needs. For information about Toyota Insurance, please visit www.toyotainsurance.com.

About Toggle®

Toggle is a new kind of insurance company backed by the stability of Farmers®️, with over 90 years of experience delivering best in class service and claims. Founded in 2018, Toggle is reimagining the insurance industry by creating unique products and embedded experiences for today's modern consumers and brands. The company offers fully digital insurance solutions and provides customers and brand partners simple, affordable, and highly customizable products to fit their needs. For more information, visit www.gettoggle.com.

Media Contact: Derrick Brown (469) 486-9065

