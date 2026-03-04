Toyota and Acclaimed Latin Grammy Winning Pop Star Ela Taubert Wrap Successful U.S. Tour Partnership with a Final Performance in Las Vegas

PLANO, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota and Colombian singer-songwriter, ELA Taubert, wrapped a successful partnership during the recent U.S. leg of her tour, "Preguntas a las 11:11", with an intimate pop-up show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Thousands of fans delighted in the singer's lyrical music during tour stops in major cities including Los Angeles and New York. To mark the finale, Ela and Toyota invited fans to vote on the city where they wanted her to perform and the overwhelming number of votes were cast for Las Vegas.

"Our partnership with Ela underscores our commitment to supporting emerging talent and bringing culturally relevant experiences that connect fans to the music they love," shared Kaylea Spurgin, manager, Sports & Lifestyle Sponsorship, Toyota. "Closing out the tour with this energetic show was the perfect finale, bringing fans together one last time in a way that felt authentic and memorable."

The partnership with Ela on her tour created meaningful opportunities for Toyota fans to experience her vibrant music. Toyota joined Ela on the road with the Band Cruiser, an intimate space towed by the Land Cruiser filled with inspirational mementos and music for fans to enjoy at concert stops. Before each performance, fans also explored the Toyota Music Den (TMD), an interactive pre-show space featuring fun activities, giveaways, and the Band Cruiser.

"I am beyond excited to have had the chance to share this special, intimate moment with my fans in Las Vegas," said Ela Taubert, Latin Grammy winning singer-songwriter. "I'm grateful to Toyota for their unwavering support on such an unforgettable ride and making this special experience happen."

Toyota's commitment to music discovery is rooted in creating authentic moments that connect artists and fans in meaningful ways. By championing emerging artists and tapping into what's culturally relevant, Toyota continues to build experiences that go beyond the stage, bringing music to life through real connection, shared passion, and unforgettable memories.

To learn more about the partnership and view Ela's musical journey throughout her tour, visit www.toyota.com/espanol/music/.

