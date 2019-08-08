It's Here! Doors Officially Open Today At Taco Bell's First-Ever Dream Hotel In Palm Springs, California

Traveling from 21 different states, lucky fans who scored rooms will dine against the picturesque Palm Springs desert backdrop while being served an array of Taco Bell favorites, yet-to-be released menu test items, unique drinks and treats. And having made a splash in the wedding scene, Taco Bell will be welcoming a couple celebrating their honeymoon after saying "I do" at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas on July 20, 2019.

Now finally revealed to the world, Taco Bell has built a curated entertainment menu, with no two days being the same. DJs will rock the stage by day before kicking off sunset performances featuring Feed The Beat® artists such as Wallows, Whethan, FLETCHER and Tate Tucker. Fancy a dive-in movie? Guests can snack on chipotle butter popcorn dusted with Verde seasoning while laying on sauce packet floaties and watching a flick poolside.

In between dining and dancing, guests can serve some serious style by stopping at the hotel's salon for Cinnamon Twist Braids, Baja Manis and Fire Fades. Those looking for the perfect outfit to complement their new hair and nails can swing by the gift shop or online at the Taco Shop to grab swimsuits designed especially for The Bell, bags to hold all of your hot sauce, commemorative shirts, fire sunglasses that are anything but shady and other summer essentials.

An experience this unique called for an opening ceremony as saucy as The Bell itself. Earlier today, Palm Springs city council members, local dignitaries and fans gathered to watch as Taco Bell's Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Experience, Jennifer Arnoldt cut a ceremonial ribbon made of hot sauce packets, officially welcoming Palm Springs - and the world to The Bell.

With so much to explore within the city of Palm Springs, guests of The Bell will also be treated to some discounted rides from Lyft to visit nearby attractions and discover the city's lively downtown area.

