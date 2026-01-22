The Crispy Chicken Era Lives On: Taco Bell's Nuggets Make a Spicy Return with New Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce

Taco Bell® doubles down on its crispy chicken cred with a Nuggets comeback and a sauce collaboration crafted for fans who crave their flavor fired up.

TLDR:

Taco Bell is turning up the heat with the return of fan-favorite Crispy Chicken Nuggets and the debut of the all-new Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce—marking a bold one-year milestone in its game-changing crispy-chicken run, with no signs of slowing down.

Not just nuggets — Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Nuggets are made with all-white-meat chicken and a uniquely crispy tortilla-chip-flaked breading that delivers serious crunch and serious cred.

Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce turns the fan-favorite collab up a notch, fusing the signature cool creaminess of Hidden Valley Ranch with the smoky, rich heat of Taco Bell's iconic Diablo sauce for a new sauce that was made to go big on Crispy Chicken.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A year after making crispy chicken a menu star with over 70 million crispy chicken menu items sold since launch Taco Bell is turning up the heat on its fan-favorite lineup with the return of Crispy Chicken Nuggets and the debut of the all-new Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch sauce. This comeback marks the next milestone in Taco Bell's sauce-fueled journey to make crispy chicken a brand new classic—capping off a year of crispy chicken disruption that has turned heads, sparked buzz, and generated unstoppable fan-fueled momentum.

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets with the new Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce

A Year of Crispy Wins — and an Even Hotter Next Chapter

Since making their debut in Taco Bell's lineup, Crispy Chicken has driven nearly a quarter of all new customers to the brand in 2025, and Nuggets have quickly skyrocketed to cult-favorite status. Made from all-white-meat chicken and coated in a uniquely crispy tortilla-chip-flaked breading, Crispy Chicken Nuggets became a breakout hit that helped establish Taco Bell as a crispy chicken destination on its own terms. Now, the brand is building on that momentum with a re-release of Crispy Chicken Nuggets paired with a ranch that truly brings the heat Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce. The new ranch is a spicy remix blending Hidden Valley Ranch's beloved creamy ranch flavor with the smoky heat of Taco Bell's fan-favorite Diablo sauce.

A year after stepping into the crispy chicken game, Taco Bell keeps proving it belongs—thanks to fresh ideas, bold swings, and paying respect to beloved classics.

"Over the past year, our crispy chicken has built a loyal fanbase faster than we could've imagined — and we're just getting started," said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. "Bringing back Crispy Chicken Nuggets while leveling up our collab with Hidden Valley Ranch is our way of doubling down on what fans are clearly craving: big flavor, bold heat, and unexpected twists that only Taco Bell can deliver."

Another Notch in Taco Bell's Sauce Journey

Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce is the latest in Taco Bell and Hidden Valley Ranch's growing history of collaboration, showing that iconic sauces can provide serious flavor cred. What started with Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce now evolves into a fiercer, flavor-packed follow-up built for fans who like their ranch with an unapologetic kick. It's not just a new sauce; it's the next chapter in Taco Bell's journey to level up its flavor game one sauce at a time.

"Our goal was simple: take the ranch fans love and give it a fiery upgrade worthy of Taco Bell's bold flavors," said Michelle Amador, Head of Away-From-Home Sales & Partnerships at Hidden Valley Ranch. "Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce delivers on that promise with a perfect balance of cool and heat."

The Diablo-Ready Nugget Lineup

Crispy Chicken Nuggets return in multiple size options, and available with Taco Bell's full suite of signature sauces:

5-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets — $4.49* (choice of 1 sauce)

(choice of 1 sauce) 10-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets — $7.49* (choice of 2 sauces)

(choice of 2 sauces) 10-piece Crispy Chicken Nuggets Combo — $9.49*

Includes 10pc Nuggets, Regular Fries, large fountain drink, and choice of 2 sauces

Includes 10pc Nuggets, Regular Fries, large fountain drink, and choice of 2 sauces Nugget Deluxe Combo — $11.49*

Features 5pc Nuggets with choice of 1 sauce, Beef Chalupa Supreme, Crunchy Taco, Regular Fries with Nacho Cheese Sauce, and large fountain drink

Crispy Chicken Nuggets and Hidden Valley Diablo Ranch Sauce will be available starting January 22 at participating Taco Bell locations nationwide and in the Taco Bell app. Fans can download the app to explore exclusive offers and stay up to date on the latest menu news.

* At participating locations for a limited time only (if applicable), while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery. In combos and boxes, drinks exclude freezes and specialty beverages.

