It's Holiday Season at PetSmart

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is about celebrating with loved ones—and that includes pets. Once again, pet parents can look to PetSmart, the leading pet specialty retailer in North America, for a glittering array of festive products and activities that are sure to warm hearts and lift holiday spirits.

Pet parents are increasingly including their pets in holiday celebrations. Get them ready for the occasion with special outfits like the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Elf Pet Costume. For those chilly days at home, help your pet get cozy by the fireplace in a Merry & Bright™ Holiday Knitted Penguin Pet Sweater and the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Tree Hut Pet Bed.

Because not every pet appreciates a complete outfit, holiday accessories like the Merry & Bright™ Holiday "Believe" Santa Pet Bandana, the colorful Merry & Bright™ Holiday Tie Collar, or the twinkling Merry & Bright™ Holiday Naughty & Nice Cat Collar are equally merry ways to get dressed up for any party. And to get your pet's attention during the photo op, try squeaking the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Bite Shield Candy Cane Dog Toy.

Of course, the holidays aren't complete without some fun treats and toys. PetSmart delivers with entertaining options like the Merry & Bright™ Holiday Santa Dog Toy and the Merry & Bright™ Spring Swatter Holiday Tree Cat Toy. Pet parents can also surprise their pets with quirkier gifts like the Merry & Bright™ Holiday XL Pickle with Santa Hat Dog, and tasty pre-filled stocking treats tailored especially for cats and dogs.

PetSmart is also giving pet parents the chance to give back while they shop with PetSmart's Philanthropic Collection. Shoppers can choose from an adorable plush dog, cat, bunny, lamb or unicorn, complete with a squeaker that will delight pets and kids alike. Ten percent of the purchase price of any Chance and Friends stuffed toy will be donated to PetSmart Charities to fund animal-assisted therapy programs at children's hospitals.

Santa Claus is Coming … to PetSmart!

This year, PetSmart is hosting a series of free in-store events to further celebrate the season. On Nov. 23 from noon to 2 p.m. local time, the national in-store Holiday Gift Giving Event will feature seasonal samples, an opportunity to test out new toys, exclusive offers and even activities like dog cookie decorating.

Sample Saturday takes place on Dec. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. local time, letting dogs and cats sample treats to make sure they'll be the perfect stocking stuffers for the holidays.

During two weekends in December, PetSmart is making special arrangements with Santa Claus himself. Saint Nick will visit PetSmart stores nationwide for free photos and festivities on Dec. 14-15 and again on Dec. 21-22, from noon to 4 p.m. local time. Remember to download the PetSmart app to check into the event for 100 free Treats points and to use fun photo filters to use during the event!

For more information about holiday products and activities at PetSmart, visit petsmart.com.

