PetSmart's Free Pet Photos With Santa Return Nationwide

PHOENIX, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart's beloved pet photos with Santa are back! On Dec. 13-14, pet parents nationwide can create joyful memories and sharable moments with a free photo with Santa, open to pets of all kinds, including dogs, cats and other small pets*. With more than 90% of pet parents including pets in family holiday traditions,** PetSmart's Photos With Santa event has become a favorite way to bring the magic of the holidays to life for pet families.

With every PetSmart store participating, pet parents can now book their free photo session with Santa at PetSmart.com. PetSmart associates will be on hand to welcome you to the experience, and one special associate will be dressed up as Santa, ready to snap a picture with your pet in front of a seasonal backdrop.

Pets are invited to arrive dressed in picture-perfect holiday attire. PetSmart makes it easy with a holiday collection that includes seasonal sweaters, costumes and accessories, plus a variety of festive items under $10. To ensure their pets look and feel their best for Santa photos, the PetSmart salon is offering a $10 holiday special add-on for any service. The limited-time package includes a plush toy gift, festive bandana, and holiday spritz.

"We're thrilled to welcome pets and their families to one of our most joyful events of the year," said Bradley Breuer, senior vice president of marketing at PetSmart. "Watching pets meet Santa is always magical, and we love helping families capture those special moments together. We hope everyone will join us to celebrate the season and create lasting memories with their pets."

PetSmart also has tips to help pets 'sleigh' their holiday photos:

Dress them up in holiday attire like a festive sweater, a fun reindeer headband, or seasonal inspired costume. Practice makes perfect: Introduce pets to their new accessory or outfit ahead of time and practice taking photos at home to ease any picture-day jitters.

Introduce pets to their new accessory or outfit ahead of time and practice taking photos at home to ease any picture-day jitters. Get their energy out: A quick play session or lap around the store can help pets get their energy out so they are more relaxed during photo time.

A quick play session or lap around the store can help pets get their energy out so they are more relaxed during photo time. Say cheese with toys and treats: Keep pets focused (and smiling) during their photo session by holding their attention with a festive toy or treat.

During the event, pet parents can also finish their shopping list with holiday gifts and stocking stuffers for their pets. PetSmart's holiday collection has something for all pet species, from seasonal toys and treats to cozy bedding and apparel. Plus, Treats Rewards members can enjoy extra perks during the Photos With Santa event by activating a holiday offer to receive 5X Treats Rewards points on all in-store purchases Dec. 13-14. For more information on the free Photos With Santa event, PetSmart salon services and to browse the full holiday collection, visit PetSmart.com.

*Pets are allowed in PetSmart stores in accordance with the in-store pet policy located here; https://www.petsmart.com/help/about-petsmart-H0013b.html

**The PetSmart 2025 Holiday Survey was fielded amongst a sample of 1,452 pet parent adults, 18 years of age and older. They were identified as having either one or more dogs, one or more cats, or at least one animal other than a cat or dog. This survey was live twice from August 29 to September 5, 2025, with comparative data from 2024 to inform YoY statistics.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities is the largest funder of animal welfare in North America. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.com.

