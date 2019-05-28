It's More than Entertainment: It's Edutainment

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, May 31, DePaul University's Dr. Kelly Richmond Pope will bring the power of edutainment to the team at Course Hero. The event is the latest installment of Course Hero's Signature Lecture Series, a program through which staff at the online learning platform, which curates more than 25 million course-specific study resources, experience the best lectures from esteemed educators.

"One of our core company values is to always be learning," said Course Hero's cofounder and CEO, Andrew Grauer. "Hearing firsthand from our Course Hero community members truly is an incredible experience for our team. Not only do we get to learn from the leaders in their respective fields but we also have the opportunity to meaningfully engage in discussions on how, together, we can support students through the Course Hero platform."

Dr. Kelly Richmond Pope is an Associate Professor of Accounting at DePaul University and an award-winning documentarian. Dr. Pope's research focuses on organizational misconduct, ethics and fraud, and how organizations design cultures and compliance systems to confront these challenges. Her research on organizational misconduct culminated in directing and producing the award-winning documentary All the Queen's Horses in 2017. The film explores the largest municipal fraud in United States history and premiered as the #1 documentary on iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Direct TV during its debut week on the video on-demand platforms in April 2018.

At Course Hero, Dr. Pope will perform her signature workshop entitled "Using an Edutainment Curriculum to Revamp Your Accounting Course." During the session, she will unveil a new edutainment product designed specifically for the accounting curriculum. The Red Flag Mania® edutainment experience was created by Dr. Pope and experiential marketing expert Roni Jackson.

"Course Hero's vision is for every student to graduate confident and prepared," continued Grauer. "We are thrilled to partner with outstanding educators like Dr. Pope to enable the best possible outcomes, for students and instructors alike."

In addition to providing a platform that allows educators from all over the world to share resources with each other, Course Hero actively partners with educators in a variety of ways, including offering on-site lecture opportunities at Course Hero headquarters, video course creation, and interviews that celebrate educators' best lessons in Course Hero Faculty Club.

Course Hero's newest Educator Partners include Stephanie Krueger, Professor of Spanish at Lone Star College System; Dr. Rachel Adler, Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Northeastern Illinois University; and Dr. Fred Ruppel, Professor Emeritus of Economics at Eastern Kentucky University.

Educators who are interested in learning more about Course Hero's Partnership Program are invited to contact educators@coursehero.com.

About Course Hero

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 25 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class—from mathematics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2018 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and named a 2018 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

