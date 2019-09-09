It's Ned Stark vs. Lyndon B. Johnson in This Cutting-Edge Course

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, August 19, UNLV's Assistant Professor of Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology Dr. Payal Sharma led the team at Course Hero on an exploration of power. The event is the latest installment of Course Hero's Signature Lecture Series , a program through which staff at the online learning platform, which curates more than 30 million course-specific study resources, experience the best lectures from esteemed educators.

"One of our core company values is to always be learning," said Course Hero's cofounder and CEO, Andrew Grauer. "The opportunity to learn from fantastic educators in our office unites all of us at Course Hero around the importance of learning and education. Not only do we get to learn from the leaders in their respective fields, but we also have the opportunity to meaningfully engage in discussions on how, together, we can support students through the Course Hero platform."

Professor Payal Sharma is a power researcher, award-winning instructor, and acclaimed public speaker. Her guiding philosophy is to (1) help powerless individuals understand how to gain power; and (2) help organizations and leaders understand the processes through which power can be shared most effectively with employees. She is currently an assistant professor of Management at Lee Business School at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Prior to UNLV, she was a visiting faculty member at the Wharton School and tenure-track faculty member at Rutgers Business School–Newark and New Brunswick. Her highly sought-after Power and Politics in Organizations course offers students a forum through which they can better understand the informal or unspoken "rules of the game" in work settings and successfully navigate the political terrain of organizational life.

At Course Hero, Dr. Sharma delivered her signature workshop, "Game of Thrones vs. LBJ: A Master Class on Power." From the current political landscape of society to the #metoo movement in the entertainment industry to popular television shows such as Game of Thrones, power is an important part of our culture and day-to-day experiences. The purpose of this master class was to review what is known about power in management and psychology research—including how it is defined and where it comes from—and highlight ways that we can all become powerful. The class further involved interactive thought exercises and a mini-case discussion to facilitate learning and engagement.

Dr. Sharma shared a reflection on her discussions with the Course Hero team. "Interacting with the Course Hero staff and sharing ideas on how to optimize the student experience felt energizing," she explained. "It was really exciting to get an opportunity to push pause and reflect on what I do."

Course Hero employees similarly appreciated the opportunity to learn from Dr. Sharma. Course Hero's Alex Witkowski said, "Dr. Sharma's passion for her instruction and research on power dynamics is infectious. It was such a joy to learn from her and hear her perspective on how to empower students to succeed beyond the walls of the classroom."

In addition to providing a platform that allows educators from all over the world to share resources with each other, Course Hero actively partners with educators in a variety of ways, including offering on-site lecture opportunities at Course Hero headquarters, video course creation , and interviews that celebrate educators' best lessons in Course Hero Faculty Club .

Course Hero's newest Educator Partners include Dr. Lisa Burke-Smalley , Professor of Management, University of Tennessee, Chattanooga; Professor J.D. Schramm , Lecturer of Organizational Behavior at Stanford University; and David Bacci , Lecturer of Business Communication at the University of Southern California.

Educators who are interested in learning more about Course Hero's Partnership Program are invited to contact educators@coursehero.com.

About Course Hero

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 30 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class—from mathematics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2018 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and named a 2019 Best Place to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Connect with Course Hero at www.coursehero.com or on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , or Pinterest .

For more information, contact:

Grayling PR for Course Hero

coursehero@grayling.com

SOURCE Course Hero

Related Links

http://www.coursehero.com

