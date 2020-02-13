It's Not Your Mama's Beef Stew, It's Better … Packed With a Hearty Boost of Flavor

INGREDIENTS

2 Lbs. Beef Stew Meat

1 Tbsp. Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning

¼ Cup All-Purpose Flour

3 Tbsp. Vegetable Oil

4 Medium Potatoes, Peeled and Cut into 1-Inch Cubes

4 Carrots, Peeled and Cut Into 1-Inch Pieces

3 Ribs Celery, Cut into ½-Inch Pieces

1 Medium Onion, Coarsely Chopped

1 Bell Pepper, Seeded and Coarsely Chopped

3 Cloves Garlic, Minced

1 (10-Ounce) Can Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilis, Undrained

4 Cups Unsalted Beef Broth

4 Tbsp. Tony Chachere's Brown Gravy Mix

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 20 Minutes Cook Time: 7 Hours Serves: 6-8

Place the beef in a medium bowl and sprinkle with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Toss to coat. Sprinkle the flour over the meat and toss to coat. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet or Dutch oven. Once hot, add about half the beef and brown. Once brown, remove to a plate and brown the other half of the beef. Set aside. Lightly spray the slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Add the potatoes to the bottom of the slow cooker and top with the beef. Then add the carrots, celery, onion, garlic, bell peppers and pour the tomatoes and juice over the top. In a medium bowl, whisk together the beef broth and Tony's Brown Gravy Mix. Pour over the vegetables. Place the lid on and cook on low for 7 to 8 hours.

Note:

If at the end of the cooking time you find the gravy to be too thin, mix together 2 tbsp. of corn starch with 2 tbsp. of cool water. Whisk the mixture into the stew. Cover and turn the heat on high until the gravy has thickened.

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

SOURCE Tony Chachere's