With the new spring menu also comes the debut of the buzzed-about Croissant Crisps, an innovative new pressed croissant filled with delectable flavors, including Nutella® and Raspberry

MOONACHIE, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, your neighborhood bakery café, today is unveiling its new spring menu that includes an incredible lineup of Nutella® treats and coffees along with the debut of the innovative and on-trend Croissant Crisp. The menu features a variety of must-try items, including a flaky Croissant Donut with Nutella®, Chocolate Hazelnut Cake with Nutella®, Chocolate Hazelnut Lattes with Nutella®, available hot or iced, and much more! Handmade on-site at each bakery café by expert bakers and cakers, Paris Baguette's limited-time spring offerings are the perfect way to celebrate the upcoming return of warmer weather.

It’s Nutella® Season at Paris Baguette: The New Spring Menu Includes Pastries, Cakes and Coffees Featuring the Iconic Hazelnut Spread

"At Paris Baguette, we are always exploring ways to bring exciting menu innovations to our bakery cafés, and our spring lineup has all that and more," said Cathy Chavenet, Chief Marketing Officer at Paris Baguette North America. "Whether it's our collection of Nutella® treats or the new Croissant Crisp, a first of its kind for our brand in the U.S. market, the taste and texture of these products are absolutely perfect, and we can't wait for our guests to try them!"

A Nutella® Paradise

Nutella® lovers won't want to miss springtime at Paris Baguette as the two brands come together for the collaboration of the season to create decadent pastries, cakes and coffees that are hazelnutty and delicious, including:

Croissant Donut with Nutella ® : Flaky croissant donut filled with chocolate hazelnut custard and topped with Nutella ®

: Flaky croissant donut filled with chocolate hazelnut custard and topped with Nutella Pizzetta with Strawberry & Nutella ® : Our flaky pizzetta dough baked with a layer of custard and topped with Nutella ® and fresh strawberries

: Our flaky pizzetta dough baked with a layer of custard and topped with Nutella and fresh strawberries Chocolate Hazelnut Cake with Nutella ® : Layers of Nutella ® and vanilla sponge filled and covered in chocolate hazelnut soft cream, topped with a Nutella ® swirl

: Layers of Nutella and vanilla sponge filled and covered in chocolate hazelnut soft cream, topped with a Nutella swirl Chocolate Hazelnut Cake Slice with Nutella ® : Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with Nutella ® and chocolate hazelnut soft cream, topped with Nutella ® and hazelnut wafers

: Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with Nutella and chocolate hazelnut soft cream, topped with Nutella and hazelnut wafers Chocolate Hazelnut Latte with Nutella® (Hot or Iced): Rich espresso and steamed milk swirled with Nutella®

Introducing Croissant Crisps, The New Innovative Twist on Croissants

Croissants are more popular than ever, and this spring, Paris Baguette will become the first bakery café QSR brand in the US to debut the Croissant Crisp. A unique take on a traditional croissant, this flattened and pressed version is filled with delicious flavors and serves up the perfect buttery, caramelized, crispy bite, available in two varieties, including:

Croissant Crisp with Nutella ® : Caramelized and pressed croissants filled with Nutella ®

Caramelized and pressed croissants filled with Nutella Croissant Crisp with Raspberry: Caramelized and pressed croissants filled with raspberry

Additional New Spring Menu Items

Additional sweet and savory bites taking over the menu this spring include a Cherry Cheese Danish, Celebration Chocolate Chip Cookie, Buffalo & Ranch Pizzetta, Buffalo Chicken Quiche, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, and Buffalo Chicken Salad. The Watermelon Lemonade Refresher will also make its anticipated return, along with the new Salted Caramel Sweet Cream Cold Brew. Stay tuned as the bakery café will also roll out exciting holiday offerings later this month for St. Patrick's Day and Easter to take spring celebrations to the next level.

Paris Baguette Rewards and Freebies for Spring

Paris Baguette Rewards members can redeem a number of exclusive discounts and deals* this season, including:

March 8 , 15, 22 & 29: Free Mochi Fridays — free mochi donut w/ latte or cold brew purchase

, 15, 22 & 29: Free Mochi Fridays — free mochi donut w/ latte or cold brew purchase March 6 – March 17 : 2x Points on any St Patrick's Day products purchased

– : 2x Points on any St Patrick's Day products purchased March 20 – March 27 : 2x Points on any Easter Cakes purchased

To join Paris Baguette Rewards for free, guests can visit www.parisbaguette.com/rewards or join on the Paris Baguette mobile app. For fans looking to enjoy the springtime treats, these menu items are available nationwide at Paris Baguette locations starting March 6 through June 4. Follow @parisbaguette_usa on Instagram for all the latest offerings and menu updates and visit ParisBaguette.com to find a list of locations.

*Paris Baguette Rewards members are limited to one offer per order. Visit www.parisbaguette.com/rewards for offer details and to sign up.

About Paris Baguette

With a projected 1,000 bakery cafés in the United States by 2030, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighborhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment to serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.com .

