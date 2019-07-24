It's Official: Course Hero Is a Top Place to Work

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, an online learning platform and library of over 25 million course-specific study resources, has racked up two new recognitions, cementing its position as a top employer.

For the third year, the Redwood City company's commitment to culture and people has earned it a coveted spot on the Bay Area News Group's Top Workplaces list . This year, Course Hero earned 6th place in the medium-sized businesses category.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage , LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, to name just a few.

"Top Workplaces is more than just recognition," said Doug Claffey , CEO of Energage. "Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement."

Additionally, Course Hero has achieved certification from Great Places to Work . Certification is based, in part, on employee satisfaction surveys. Through the certification process, GPTW determined that 100% of Course Hero's employees believe that Course Hero "contribute(s) to a good working environment." And 99% appreciated that new employees were made to feel welcome. To achieve certification, Course Hero also had to complete a comprehensive Culture Brief that detailed programs and practices across a number of areas.

"Being a great place to work doesn't happen by accident. It comes to fruition only when the most senior leaders truly believe in the value of people and invest in creating a space of learning, growth, and fulfillment," said Laura MacConnell, Course Hero's Director of Talent Acquisition. "We are proud that these accolades recognize that our strong, people-first culture comes from those who matter most—our employees."

About Course Hero:

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 25 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class—from mathematics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero has been recognized as one of the 2018 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and named a 2019 Great Place to Work by the Bay Area News Group.

