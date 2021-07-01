It's Official, Gundry MD Announces That July 11th Is Now National Polyphenol Day!

By dedicating an entire day to these micronutrients, the goal is to facilitate awareness and education about the incredible benefits of polyphenols. Dietary polyphenols are found in foods like extra virgin olive oil, tea, black coffee, wine, dark chocolate, chicory, hazelnuts, dark berries, and many spices. Some benefits of a polyphenol-rich diet may include feeling younger, supported mental clarity, and heart health support.

"I've spent the last 20+ years researching the powers of polyphenols in promoting perfect health! And one of the easiest daily ways to get super polyphenols into your diet is to use first- cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil on everything — including taking a shot a day!" says Dr. Gundry.

Fun Facts About Polyphenols:

There are over 4000 types of polyphenols

The four main polyphenol categories include:

stilbenes, phenolic acids, lignans, and flavonoids

Polyphenols support the microbiome by feeding our good gut bacteria

The darker or more bitter the fruit or vegetable, the higher the polyphenol content

Cloves contain the highest polyphenol content of any food

Polyphenol Day Celebrations

Fans can follow along with the action at the Gundry MD Instagram account ( @GundryMD ) and the special hashtag, #PolyphenolDay. Leading up to the big day, there will be an exclusive giveaway where 10 lucky winners will receive an assortment of Gundry MD polyphenol-rich products. Then on July 11th, National Polyphenol Day - followers are asked to post about their favorite polyphenol-rich foods. They can even do a special polyphenol-rich olive oil shot along with the doctor himself! There will also be other polyphenol-centric events to be announced and fans can follow along using the special hashtag #PolyphenolDay.

To continue the celebrations, GundryMD.com will be having a limited-time 25% off sitewide sale from July 9th - July 12th. In addition, a special "Dr. Gundry's Birthday Bundle" will be available with some of his favorite products, including a free gift with purchase, this bundle will not be included in the 25% off sale.

Dr. Gundry's National Polyphenol Day Salad

Salad

1 head of radicchio, thinly sliced

2 c. shredded Brussels sprouts

2 c. broccoli slaw

1 bulb fennel, thinly sliced

½ red onion, thinly sliced

¼ c. parsley, roughly chopped

1 c. toasted hazelnuts, chopped

1 c. blackberries or pomegranate seeds (when in season)

¼ c. sesame seeds

Dressing

Zest of 1 orange

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 shallots, minced

1 tsp black pepper

2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp aged balsamic vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

In a large bowl, add salad ingredients. In a separate bowl, mix vigorously together all dressing ingredients until emulsified or use a blender or emulsifier wand or small food processor. Pour dressing over the salad, put some kitchen gloves on and rub the dressing into the vegetables to ensure every bite has flavor. Toss and serve with a glass of red wine for extra polyphenols! Serves 4.

Follow the festivities of National Polyphenol Day — including Gundry MD olive oil giveaways and olive oil shots with Dr. Gundry — via Instagram @GundryMD and hashtag #PolyphenolDay.

Youtube clip - https://youtu.be/hMY55Ybpic4

ABOUT DR. STEVEN GUNDRY MD

Dr. Steven Gundry MD is one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and a pioneer in nutrition, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the last two decades helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. He is the author of New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™, and The Plant Paradox Cookbook , and The Longevity Paradox , and most recently, The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone. Also, he is the founder of Gundry MD, a line of wellness products, and host of The Dr. Gundry Podcast.

ABOUT GUNDRY MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to innovative solutions using science-backed ingredients to offer all-day energy, a fired-up metabolism, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. It all starts with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, one of the most powerful health-boosters out there while avoiding plant proteins called lectins — which can wreak havoc on your digestion, energy, and vitality. Based on 20 years of research evaluating how nutrition affects the body, Dr. Gundry personally designs every Gundry MD product. In addition, Gundry MD formulas are third-party tested for quality. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , and Total Restore .

