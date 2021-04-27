It's Okay to Skip Giving Mom Breakfast in Bed for Mother's Day - Survey Finds 70 Percent of Moms Want a Day to Themselves

Only available at TGI Fridays, the Carlo's Cookies & Cream Tsunami Cake is sweet entertainment at the table. Guests will watch tableside as the rich chocolate cake, layered with Oreo ® Cookie vanilla mousse, cascades with rich Oreo ® cream icing, creating an indulgent flood of icing over the cake. The cake is a fun, interactive centerpiece that serves six to eight people, and mom can share it with whoever she wants. Or, she can indulge by herself, without judgment.

"Treat mom to the ultimate dessert experience this year," said Buddy Valastro, Cake Boss of Carlo's Bakery. "This cake screams celebration for all the moms out there. I am excited to partner with TGI Fridays to celebrate moms, and help them break up the everyday routine and enjoy a night out with friends and family."

Fridays' fans can also say cheers to moms with a fun lineup of cocktails, including the new Sparkling Strawberry Henny Cocktail, featuring Hennessey V.S. Cognac, Grand Marnier, Wycliff Brut Sparkling Wine, and fresh strawberries, and the MOMosa, a LaMarca Prosecco finished with fresh orange juice.

"The added pressures of the pandemic have really taken a toll on moms this past year as moms have taken on additional household responsibilities in addition to their everyday routine," said Sara Bittorf, TGI Fridays, Chief Experience Officer. "To help lessen the effort of planning a Mother's Day celebration, we want to say thank you to moms and help them create an extra sweet memory at Fridays."

The TGI Fridays survey asked participants about what they are hoping for on Mother's Day:

- 70 percent of moms want a day to themselves

- 51 percent of moms want a good night's sleep

- 40 percent of moms want a self-care day (spa, manicure, massage)

- 38 percent of moms want a night out with friends

The survey also asked respondents their top annoyances of Mother's Day, key findings include:

- Cleaning up after the party/celebration (47 percent) and feeling exhausted at the end of the day (33 percent)

- Not being able to take a break from the everyday routine (36 percent)

- Waking up early (30 percent) and no time alone (28 percent)

The Mother's Day specials are available at participating Fridays locations and through Fridays new and improved online ordering at Fridays.com. Guests can enjoy a completely contactless experience through curbside pickup with technology that will alert the restaurant upon arrival. Guests can also order ahead, apply gift cards as payments, and customize their entire experience via the site.

*Offers ends 5/9/21. Menu offerings available while supplies last at participating locations only. Void where prohibited by law.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 719 restaurants in 54 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of "Friday" is core to our promise that "In Here, It's Always Friday®." Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards SM and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Methodology

The TGI Fridays survey was conducted online by Dynata on March 16 and 17, 2021, among 1,000 American adults aged 18 and older. Respondents to the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. One thousand complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

