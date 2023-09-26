IT'S PIZOOKIE® SEASON AT BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® WITH THE RETURN OF THE PIZOOKIE PASS™ AND THE DEBUT OF THE FIRST-EVER SPOOKY PIZOOKIE®

News provided by

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

The Limited-Time Pizookie Pass Is Back for Just $4.99, and the Spooky Pizookie® is a Scary-Good New Menu Offering

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark an astonishing milestone of 100 million Pizookies® devoured, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) is introducing two more reasons to celebrate every occasion with a Pizookie®. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is bringing back its coveted Pizookie Pass™ on October 3, 2023. If that weren't enough, the renowned restaurant is launching its frightfully delicious Spooky Pizookie® this week!

Continue Reading
BJ's Spooky Pizookie®
BJ's Spooky Pizookie®

The Pizookie® fanbase is enthusiastic, loyal and knows there are 100 million reasons to celebrate the world-famous indulgence all season long. The first reason is the return of the Pizookie Pass™! Only 12,000 Pizookie Passes will be made available for just $4.99 at bjsrestaurants.com, beginning October 3, 2023, at 10:00 am PDT. The one-in-a-million pass will unlock access to a free Pizookie® every day for the next three months—including the limited edition Spooky Pizookie®, an eerie-sistible take on the famous dessert.

The Spooky Pizookie® is available beginning September 28 and made of a darker-than-night Cookies 'N' Cream cookie topped with Oreo® crumbs and ghoulish Halloween sprinkles. It is a creative, colorful and downright spooktacular version of the classic Pizookie®, stacked high with rich, orange-tinted Vanilla Bean I-Scream and served with a mini cauldron of transforming crack-able chocolate topping.

"There are more than 100 million reasons to celebrate every occasion with a Pizookie®, and this fall we're making it easier than ever to enjoy our world-famous dessert," said Heidi Rogers, Senior Vice President of Marketing at BJ's Restaurants, Inc. "From the return of our Pizookie Pass™ to a scary good Spooky Pizookie®, we're excited to offer two more reasons to enjoy the crave-worthy dessert!" 

For more information on the Pizookie Pass™, or to purchase, please visit  bjsrestaurants.com.

About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc. is a national brand with brewhouse roots where Craft Matters®. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep-dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. A winner of the 2023 Vibe Vista Award in the Best Spirits Program category and the most decorated restaurant-brewery in the country, BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996 and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in four states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service, and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 30 states. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. For more BJ's information, visit bjsrestaurants.com.

SOURCE BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.

Also from this source

BJ's RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® KICKS OFF HAPPY HOUR DURING ALL PRO FOOTBALL GAMES

BJ'S RESTAURANT & BREWHOUSE® KICKS OFF SUMMER WITH THE RETURN OF THE ICONIC PEANUT BUTTER S'MORES PIZOOKIE® AND EXCITING NEW MENU ITEMS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.