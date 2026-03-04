It's Poppin'! Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Introduces New Tropiboba Bowls With Popping Boba

Mango- and strawberry-flavored popping boba, freeze-dried dragon fruit and other craveable toppings add flavor and texture to acai bowls

ATLANTA, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe is adding a burst of fun to its acai bowls with Tropiboba Bowls, a playful new limited-time offering featuring juicy popping boba. The new bowls deliver a pop-in-your-mouth texture and craveable twist on the brand's bestselling acai base.

For a limited time, guests can choose from two Tropiboba Bowls:

Guests can enjoy the Berry Tropiboba Bowl and Mango Tropiboba Bowl through May 5.

Mango Tropiboba Bowl: Acai base topped with granola, fresh pineapple, banana, mango-flavored popping boba, freeze-dried dragon fruit, So Delicious CocoWhip ™ and honey drizzle

Acai base topped with granola, fresh pineapple, banana, and honey drizzle Berry Tropiboba Bowl: Acai base topped with granola, fresh strawberries, strawberry-flavored popping boba, dark choco chunks, So Delicious CocoWhip™ and honey drizzle

As more consumers look to mix up their routines with bold flavors and unexpected ingredients, popping boba has quickly moved from niche novelty to mainstream menus, with the global market projected to reach nearly $4 billion by 2030. While popping boba largely appears in beverages, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is taking it in a new direction by reimagining how the craveable add-in shows up on the menu.

"We're hearing from guests that they are looking for different ways to shake up their usual acai bowl order, including new toppings and textures," said Deborah von Kutzleben, chief marketing officer, Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "With Tropiboba Bowls, we're layering in mango- and strawberry-flavored popping boba, fresh fruit, granola, CocoWhip, a honey drizzle and more to create variety and a fun pop of flavor and texture — all while staying true to the taste our guests know and love."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is inviting guests to celebrate the launch of its new Tropiboba Bowls and National Acai Bowl Day on Monday, April 6, when Tropic Rewards® members may enjoy any acai bowl for $6* at participating locations nationwide. Tropiboba Bowls are available for a limited time from Wednesday, March 4 until Tuesday, May 5. Availability may vary by location.

For more information or to find a cafe near you, visit www.TropicalSmoothie.com.

*Tropic Rewards® members only. Terms and conditions apply.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities it serves. Born on a beach in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,600 locations across 44 states. The brand has been recognized for its continued excellence, earning the No. 1 ranking in the Smoothie/Juice Category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for six consecutive years, being named one of USA TODAY's 10 Best's Top 10 Best Restaurants for Quick, Healthy Food, and appearing on Technomic's Top 500 list of leading restaurant chains.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe