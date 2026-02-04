Skip the Roses, Celebrate Valentine's Day With Your Pup at Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

New research finds 40% of single pet owners prefer a Valentine's Day date with their animal companion

ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This February, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving guests the opportunity to celebrate the ones they love the most – their pets – with its limited-time Fur-Ever Duo, featuring the new Puppy Power Bowl and returning fan fave Chocolate Covered Strawberry Smoothie.

The Fur-Ever Duo is perfect for guests and pups alike!

A recent survey conducted by Tropical Smoothie Cafe found that 40% of single Americans with pets say they would rather spend Valentine's Day with a four-legged companion than with loved ones, friends or family. The survey also found that half of pet owners say their pet provides more emotional support than any human, reinforcing how deeply pets are woven into everyday lives.

Inspired by the meaningful bond between pets and the people who love them, the Puppy Power Bowl is a premium treat that features Greek yogurt topped with a peanut butter drizzle dogs can't resist. Available a la carte, or as part of the Fur-Ever Duo, the Puppy Power Bowl gives dogs something worth wagging their tails for.

The Fur-Ever Duo delivers something special for guests, too. The Chocolate Covered Strawberry Smoothie, which returned to the menu in January, blends dark and white chocolate with strawberries for a dessert-inspired blend that has quickly become a standout seasonal favorite. Together, the two offerings create a Valentine's moment that captures love in all its forms — paws included.

"Valentine's Day is all about celebrating the ones you love, and for many of our guests, their pets are at the top of that list," said Deborah von Kutzleben, chief marketing officer, Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "That inspired us to bring back one of our guests' seasonal favorites, this time with an added treat for their furry friends, too. We can't wait to see pups celebrating alongside their humans this year!"

The Puppy Power Bowl and Chocolate Covered Strawberry Smoothie are available for a limited time at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide through March 3. For more information or to find a cafe near you, visit www.TropicalSmoothie.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has grown to more than 1,600 locations across 44 states. The brand has been recognized for its continued excellence, earning the #1 ranking in the Smoothie/Juice Category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for six consecutive years, being named one of USA TODAY 10 Best's Top 10 Best Restaurants for Quick, Healthy Food, and appearing on Technomic's Top 500 list of leading restaurant chains.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe