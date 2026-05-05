Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Introduces New Toasted Snack Rolls for the Perfect Smoothie Pairing

New snackable lineup delivers bold flavor, craveable texture and the standout smoothie sidekick

ATLANTA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe® is giving guests a new way to satisfy cravings with the launch of Toasted Snack Rolls, toasty, flavorful snacks designed as the ultimate smoothie pairing. Now available at participating cafes nationwide, the new menu addition combines distinctive flavors and satisfying texture in a smaller portion that makes it easy to mix, match and add to any order.

Toasted Snack Rolls come in Hawaiian Heat, Bacon Chipotle Chicken and Turkey Bacon Honey Dijon.

Perfectly toasted for a crispy, golden exterior and a warm, melty interior, each Toasted Snack Roll taps into the growing demand for foods that deliver texture and bold flavor in every bite. Toasted Snack Rolls come in three unique varieties:

Hawaiian Heat: A sweet and spicy combination with grilled chicken, pineapple salsa and a saucy, tropical twist

Bacon Chipotle Chicken: Smoky bacon and savory chicken with a hint of heat

Turkey Bacon Honey Dijon: A balanced mix of savory and sweet with a tangy finish

As guest preferences continue to evolve with wellness trends and the rise of GLP-1 usage, smaller snack-size options are becoming the norm. With pricing starting at $3.99 for one or $7.49 for two*, Toasted Snack Rolls are an easy, portable addition to any smoothie that fits seamlessly into an on-the-go lifestyle.

"A lot of the time, guests aren't looking for a full meal — they just want something crunchy and delicious to go with their smoothie," said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer, Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "With three flavors and an easy-on-the-wallet price, Toasted Snack Rolls are a feel-good snack that tastes great, too."

Toasted Snack Rolls are now a permanent, year-round offering at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide. *Pricing and availability may vary by location.

For more information or to find a cafe near you, visit www.TropicalSmoothie.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities it serves. Born on a beach in 1997, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,700 locations across 44 states. The brand has been recognized for its continued excellence, earning the No. 1 ranking in the Smoothie/Juice Category on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for six consecutive years, being named one of USA TODAY's 10 Best's Top 10 Best Restaurants for Quick, Healthy Food, and appearing on Technomic's Top 500 list of leading restaurant chains.

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe