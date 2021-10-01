It's Spooky Season at Cold Stone Creamery!

"We are thrilled to bring back our fan-favorite Boo Batter Ice Cream to Cold Stone Creamery for the month of October," said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Guests of all ages will delight in our festive Treat or Treat Creation that's sure to get your taste buds in the spooky spirit!"

Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will offer Boo Batter this Halloween season until October 31.

Promotional Flavor:

Boo Batter Ice Cream

Promotional Creation™:

Treat or Treat™: Boo Batter Ice Cream with Halloween OREO® Cookies, Kit Kat® and M&M's®

Promotional Add-on

Orange Waffle Cone or Bowl

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

