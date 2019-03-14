It's St Patrick's Day - Fill Your Heart With Ireland wherever you are!

The 'Home of St Patrick' festival in Northern Ireland is set around Downpatrick and Armagh where St Patrick lived and where he is buried. This 10 day festival will celebrate the achievements of Patrick, the man, with a spectacular themed program across the region.

The single biggest event on the island is the St Patrick's Festival in Dublin. It is truly one of the great spectacles of the world — a week-long celebration of music, dance and outdoor shows culminating in the stunning St. Patrick's Day parade through the historic streets of Dublin on March 17th.

The St Patrick's festival is the highlight of the early vacation season of what is expected to be another great year for visits to Ireland. 1.9 million people from the US traveled to Ireland last year for the vacation experience of a lifetime.

Dublin – Enjoy a city with a breath of fresh air where you'll move easily from vibrant city-centre life to the peaceful tranquility of its charming coastal villages. www.visitdublin.com

Ireland's Ancient East - when you explore Ireland's Ancient East you wander through 5,000 years of history. www.irelandsancienteast.com

Northern Ireland – A land of giants, of Titanic and of some of the great golf courses of the world. www.ireland.com

The Wild Atlantic Way - the longest defined coastal driving route in the world stretching from the Inishowen Peninsula in Donegal to Kinsale in County Cork. www.wildatlanticway.com

#Globalgreening Tourism Ireland's award-winning global greening initiative celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The campaign encourages famous buildings and landmarks to light up green for St Patrick's Day and is set for another spectacular installment. This year, Niagara Falls, The London Eye, Sydney Opera House and the Colosseum in Rome will join over 200 locations worldwide in going green on March 17.

2019 Highlight - Ireland will be at the center of the golf world over the next few months as it plays host to a Major Championship for the first time in almost 70 years – the 148th Open at Royal Portrush. Final preparation work is almost complete at Royal Portrush for the championship which will be played there July 18-21, 2019 on Harry Colt's Dunluce course which is rightly regarded as one of the finest links in the world.

