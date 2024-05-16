It's Summertime at Cold Stone Creamery!

Cold Stone Creamery

May 16, 2024, 16:04 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Stone Creamery® (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) welcomes summer ice cream season with some craveable flavors! This summer, we'll be introducing a brand new flavor and showcasing some of our most beloved Creations. Whether trying something new or staying true to a favorite, ice cream lovers can enjoy the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® all summer long!

Try our new summer Creations™!
Our new Caramel Truffle Ice Cream deliciously combines chocolate and caramel for a truly indulgent flavor. Try it in our Stuck Together Like Caramel & Fudge Creation with the delightful crunch of HEATH bar, and decadent swirls of caramel and fudge. This one is a truffle lover's dream!

Celebrate life's sweet moments with our iconic Birthday Cake Remix. Delve into the nostalgia of childhood birthdays with Cake Batter Ice Cream®, adorned with a burst of rainbow sprinkles, chunks of brownie, and fudge. It's a celebration in every bite.

Embark on a journey of delectable delight with our Dough for It! Creation. Savor the goodness of Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream, generously studded with chocolate chips and decadent chunks of cookie dough. As if that wasn't enough, prepare for a delightful crunch with the addition of sugar crystals.

"As temperatures rise, Cold Stone® is the place to beat the heat with your favorite flavors. We make ice cream fresh in every store so you can enjoy those summer moments with your perfect Creation." said Jana Schneider, vice president of national programs at Kahala Brands, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. "Our summer Creations capture the essence of the season – bright, bold, and bursting with flavor."

Available for a limited time, these summer Creations are a must-try for anyone craving a taste of summer. Visit your nearest Cold Stone Creamery® location today and indulge in a symphony of sunshine and sweetness available until August 27.

Promotional Creations:

  • Stuck Together Like Caramel & Fudge– Caramel Truffle Ice Cream, HEATH Bar, Caramel & Fudge
  • Birthday Cake Remix – Cake Batter Ice Cream® with Rainbow Sprinkles, Brownie & Fudge
  • Dough For It! – Classic Cookie Dough Ice Cream with Chocolate Chips, Cookie Dough & Sugar Crystals

About Cold Stone Creamery
Cold Stone Creamery® delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations globally in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.

