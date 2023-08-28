It's THAT Breakfast: Wendy's Brings Fans 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles for Breakfast

Mix and match two favorites for a craveable combo every morning

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: 
The early bird gets the deal…the 2 for $3 Biggie™ Bundles deal that is. Available now, fans can create their own morning duo by mixing and matching two of these Wendy's® favorites - Sausage Biscuit, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, Small Seasoned Potatoes, or Medium Hot Coffee - for just $3.*

With 10 unique combinations to choose from, the 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles can turn even the most miserable Mondays into Wondays.

WHERE & WHEN: 
Wendy's 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles are available NOW at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide, online or via the Wendy's mobile app during breakfast hours. You are not going to want to snooze on this daily deal.

WHY:
Wendy's craveable breakfast offerings focus on giving fans better, bolder breakfast options while building in value where it matters, so fans can count on food they love at a price they feel good about. Two craveable options for $3, what's better than that?

So, what are you waiting for? Get your hands on a 2 for $3 Biggie Bundles today, and tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day... We know, it's kind of a biggie breakfast deal.

ABOUT WENDY'S:
Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Limited time only during breakfast hours. U.S. price and participation may vary. No substitutions. Not valid in a combo. Single item at regular price.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

