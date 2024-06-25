IT'S THE SUMMER OF GO! SOUTHWEST AIRLINES HIGHLIGHTS LEISURE TRAVEL DESTINATIONS AND OFFERS CUSTOMERS THE CHANCE TO WIN WEEKLY GETAWAY PRIZE PACKAGES

Airline launches 10-week sweepstakes in partnership with local Chambers of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureaus

DALLAS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today launches the Summer of Go sweepstakes, which offers Customers weekly chances to win 1 of 10 destination prize packages to attractive leisure destinations. Beginning today, Customers can visit Southwest.fm/SummerofGo to learn more and enter for a chance to win.

"Our robust route map includes destinations from coast to coast that offer adventures for every type of traveler seeking a getaway," said Jennifer Bridie, Vice President Marketing Communications & Strategy at Southwest Airlines. "As our Customers consider their next vacation, we're providing even more reasons to turn their plans from wanna go, to gonna go with opportunities to win prize packages along the way."

The Southwest® Summer of Go sweepstakes launches this week with a prize package to Colorado Springs, Colo.1 One winner will receive round trip air travel for the winner and one guest (subject to Air Travel Restrictions in the Official Rules) to Colorado Springs on Southwest Airlines®, 5,000 Rapid Rewards® bonus points2 (subject to Rapid Rewards restrictions in the Official Rules), a three-night hotel stay at the Element Colorado Springs Downtown, a $300 Visa® gift card to be used for booking activities and adventures in Colorado Springs, and a $250 Visa gift card to be used for ground transportation.

The carrier will reveal the remaining destinations weekly. Each entrant to the Summer of Go sweepstakes will receive a promotional discount code3 to use towards booking a flight to that week's featured destination on Southwest.com.

Content Creators Anna Paige Morgan (@annapaigemorgan), Charlotte Thompson (@charfromchicago), Jasmine Alley (@JasmineAlley), Payton Cavin (@mellowyellowpay), and Shem Hooda (@sugarandstamps) will highlight some of the featured destinations, along with suggestions for the best things to see and do, using video captured on getaways to these cities.

In addition to the Summer of Go sweepstakes, Southwest recently launched "Wanna Go Wednesdays." Customers can visit Southwest.com each Wednesday to take advantage of the airline's close-in low fares for their next getaway or to explore new destinations.

While inflight, Customers can learn more about Southwest destinations and plan their itineraries by tuning in to the Inflight Entertainment Portal and watching the Southwest Destinations On Demand TV series4. In addition, the Southwest onboard experience includes a flight tracker provided by FlightPath3D that includes access to Destination Reels with short videos of things to do in each destination, including reviews by popular travel blogs. When accessing Destination Reels, Customers can browse the top 100 experiences trending in a destination or choose a playlist to see the most photogenic, family-friendly, or must-see museums. After browsing the built-in lists, Customers may build, organize, and map their own itinerary with the trip planning feature.

To learn more about the Summer of Go sweepstakes and to enter, visit Southwest.fm/SummerofGo.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. (excluding Alaska and Rhode Island) age 21 or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules and Privacy Policy. Enter by July 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

2 Points bookings don't include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight.

3 Restrictions, exclusions, & blackouts apply. Seats/days/markets are limited Discounts applied pre-govt. taxes/fees. See full terms for more details.

4 Where available. Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer.

5 Effective Aug. 5, 2024, the airline will serve 117 airports.

6 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

7 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

8 1973-2019 annual profitability

9 Southwest's net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

