IT'S TIME TO PRESS PLAY: H&M STUDIO SS22 CELEBRATES FASHION'S BRIGHT NEW ERA

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M is excited to introduce H&M Studio's "Press Play" collection featuring a high-energy homage to mood-enhancing fashion. Inspired by musical Gen-Z muses with exhilarating style and glowing personalities, the SS22 collection draws on the eccentric fashion of the 1980's and 1990's. With a potent color palette, an electrifying fusion of prints and statement accessories, the collection is fuelled by a daring mix-and-match mentality. The H&M Studio SS22 collection will be available in the U.S. at the H&M Fifth Avenue flagship and HM.com beginning March 10th.

Key pieces in the collection include avant-garde takes on laced-up denim, oversized suiting, lime green satin co-ordinated sets and a versatile leopard print swimsuit. A studded denim mini skirt, ruffle-adorned mesh top and rhinestone-trimmed little black dress are inspired by late 1990's style. Pop Art-inspired lips by Berlin-based illustrator, Stefan Fähler, are featured on an organic cotton T-shirt. Accessories include strong statement pieces with screen-green snake earrings and chain-link necklaces. Studded platform clogs and red Western boots are key footwear styles in the collection.

In line with H&M's sustainability goals, every item in the collection is made from sustainably sourced materials including recycled polyester, recycled polyamide and recycled wool.

"There's a new mood of exuberance in the air making us all want to dress up in fabulous clothes again. It's reminiscent of the va-va-voom spirit that defined fashion in the 1980s up to the early 2000s. For the SS22 collection, we wanted to bring powerful, big-personality fashion back into the spotlight, offering versatile pieces that will inspire joy," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative Advisor at H&M.

"For SS22 we had boundary-breaking musical muses on the moodboard. We were inspired by their commitment to swerving clichés and expectations, both in their clothes and their attitudes. The collection is all about no-holds-barred fun, intended to help our customers build their very own optimistic new look," says Linda Wikell, Concept Designer for H&M Studio.

About the campaign

H&M Studio's SS22 collection campaign was directed and photographed by Reto Schmid and styled by Georgia Pendlebury in London. The campaign features break-out model of the season, Devon Ross. A child of the LA music scene, 22-year-old Devon brings youthful dynamism and an offbeat edge to the campaign.

About H&M Studio

H&M Studio is H&M's most directional, fashion-forward offering. Developed by an in-house design team at the brand's Stockholm atelier, the limited-edition collections are unveiled biannually.

