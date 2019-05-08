It's Time To Upgrade To UAG's New Secure Straps For The Apple Watch

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG, urbanarmorgear.com) creators of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases, have announced the launch of their Apple Watch Straps. Offering three dependable styles, all boasting outstanding utility and durability – UAG has redefined standard Apple Watch protection with their secure new straps.

Designed to be one of the strongest straps on the market, the Active Strap provides customers the peace of mind to take their Apple Watch along on the most rigorous activities. Sporting stainless steel custom hardware and a hook & loop fastener security, the Active Strap allows for you to dive deeper, surf longer, and play harder with your Apple Watch.

For those looking for more subtle protection, UAG's Nato Strap was created to endure it all. The strap features a reliable high strength nylon weave, giving users the security, durability, and comfort, they need during demanding activities.

The Leather Strap, the most premium of the straps, is built exclusively for the modern wanderer. Designed with soft leather, stainless steel custom hardware, and a unique snapping collar, the strap offers refined protection that can keep up with your daily grind.

"We're thrilled to be adding Straps to our Apple lineup" Said Casey Bevington, Vice President of Brand and Creative. "After almost losing my Apple Watch surfing last summer in Newport Beach, it became very clear that we needed to make the most secure Apple watch strap on the market. So that's what we did."

Made from only the highest quality materials, UAG's Straps provide customers with the security they need to take their Apple Watch further.

Active Strap

Available colors for 44" and 42": Orange, Midnight Camo, Black

Available color for 40" and 38": Black

Price: $59.95

Stainless Steel Custom Hardware

Hook and Loop Fastener Security

High Strength Nylon Weave

One Year Warranty

Leather Strap

Available colors for 44" and 42": Black and Brown

Available color for 40" and 38": Brown

Price: $69.95

Stainless Steel Custom Hardware

Collar Locking Snap

Real Leather & develops a uniquely, natural patina with continued wear

One Year Warranty

Nato Strap

Available colors for 44" and 42": Olive Drab and Grey

Available colors for 40" and 38": Grey

Price: $49.95

Stainless Steel Custom Hardware

High Strength Nylon Weave

One Year Warranty

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill-seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

