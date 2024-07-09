itselectric Brings Curbside Charging to City of Boston

Boston becomes one of the first U.S. cities to implement public and scalable EV curbside charging

BOSTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- itselectric, a Brooklyn-based electric vehicle curbside charging company, today announced it was selected by the city of Boston to expand access to curbside EV charging. This contract is a result of Boston's groundbreaking search to establish a public-private partnership that will help the city demonstrate a successful, scalable model of deploying EV charging stations in the public right-of-way, and build momentum towards additional investment from the private and public sectors.

"The current state of our world includes rapidly increasing technological advances and people transitioning to greener and cleaner energy. As a city, we need to adapt to these changes for our residents and planet," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "I am grateful to our partners for helping us increase charging stations in our neighborhoods as we continue striving towards our goal of being the greenest city in the country."

Supported by Mayor Wu's office and the Boston Transportation Department, itselectric will equitably deploy hundreds of chargers over the next five years, with the opportunity to deploy more across the Boston area as utilization grows. itselectric's Level 2 charging posts eliminate the need for utility permitting, connection, and coordination by connecting behind-the-meter to draw spare electrical supply from adjacent buildings. This allows them to be installed at zero cost to property owners or cities. itselectric then shares revenue earned at each charger with the property owners, bringing both clean transportation infrastructure and economic benefits to all communities. Additionally, itselectric offers the only UL-certified detachable cable EV charger, reflecting the company's commitment to design that is bespoke for cities and its focus on safety.

"Mayor Wu's commitment to ensuring every household in Boston is within a five-minute walk of a public EV charging station highlights the city's dedication to equity and her Green New Deal promise," said Nathan King, CEO and co-founder of itselectric. "Our partnership with Boston is about more than just infrastructure; it's about making sure all Bostonians, regardless of their neighborhood, can drive electric and actively participate in the transition to clean energy."

To inform locations of the chargers, Boston properties interested in itselectric's charging stations can sign up at https://www.itselectric.us/join. Additionally the city is collecting responses on the Suggest a Location survey located on Boston.gov. The city will continue to engage with residents at future neighborhood events and directly with residents at selected sites. Residents can expect to see sidewalk decals placed on the ground where future EV charging stations will be located.

Millions of drivers lack home or private garages and cannot transition to electric vehicles due to the lack of on-street charging. itselectric accelerates the adoption of EVs with its scalable and simple curbside charging solution ensuring that every community has access to clean, sustainable transportation options.

By making EV charging accessible to all, itselectric is actively reducing carbon emissions and promoting a greener future. Its "behind the meter" approach simplifies the installation process by eliminating the need for municipal coordination. Through partnerships with cities nationwide, itselectric manages the installation, operation, and maintenance of chargers at no cost to municipalities or building owners. This provides drivers with easy and affordable charging options while offering property owners monthly passive income and helping cities to meet their decarbonization targets.

