IUOE Local 150 Leads in Labor Endorsement for Speaker Welch's State Central Run

News provided by

Team Welch for 7th District State Central Committeeperson

Feb 04, 2026, 12:12 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 150 today announced its endorsement of Illinois House Speaker Emanuel Chris Welch for 7th District State Central Committeeperson, citing his strong record of standing with working families and organized labor.

As Speaker of the Illinois House, Welch has been a consistent and reliable partner to labor, advancing policies that protect job standards, expand workforce training opportunities, and ensure union voices are heard in Springfield. His leadership has helped grow Illinois' economy while strengthening protections for workers across the state.

"Chris Welch has proven time and again that he understands what it takes to protect working families and grow Illinois' economy," said Jim Sweeney. "As Speaker, he has stood shoulder to shoulder with labor to strengthen job standards, expand workforce training, and ensure union members have a seat at the table. IUOE Local 150 proudly endorses Chris Welch for 7th District State Central Committeeperson."

IUOE Local 150 represents thousands of skilled operating engineers across Illinois and is committed to supporting leaders who share its values of fairness, opportunity, and economic growth for working people.

As Congressman Danny Davis prepares to retire from public service, a broad and diverse group of leaders is now calling for Welch to represent the diverse 7th District on the Democratic Party of Illinois' State Central Committee.

Welch's full endorsement list includes: 

  1. Congressman Danny K. Davis
  2. Former Secretary of State Jesse White
  3. Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez
  4. Cook County Clerk Monica Gordon
  5. Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey
  6. Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson
  7. Hillside Mayor Joe Tamburino
  8. Maywood Mayor Nathaniel Booker
  9. River Forest President and Committeeperson Cathy Adduci
  10. Westchester President Greg Hribal
  11. State Representative Kam Buckner
  12. State Representative Lisa Davis
  13. State Representative Michael Crawford
  14. State Representative Margaret Croke
  15. State Representative Kelly Cassidy
  16. State Representative Kimberly DuBuclet
  17. State Representative Eva-Dina Delgado
  18. State Representative Marcus Evans
  19. State Representative La Shawn Ford
  20. State Representative Edgar Gonzalez
  21. State Representative Norma Hernandez
  22. State Representative Lilian Jiménez
  23. State Representative Theresa Mah
  24. State Representative Debbie Meyers-Martin
  25. State Representative Yolonda Morris
  26. State Representative and Committeeperson Aarón Ortíz
  27. State Representative Jawaharial "Omar" Williams
  28. State Representative Sonya Harper
  29. State Representative Justin Slaughter
  30. State Representative Anne Williams
  31. 1st Ward Committeeperson Laura Yepez
  32. 2nd Ward Committeeperson Tim Egan
  33. 3rd Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Pat Dowell
  34. 4th Ward Alderman Lamont Robinson
  35. 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee
  36. 14th Ward Alderwoman Jeylú Gutiérrez
  37. 15th Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Ray Lopez
  38. 16th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Stephanie Coleman
  39. 18th Ward Alderman Derrick Curtis
  40. 20th Ward Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor
  41. 22nd Ward Alderman Mike Rodriguez
  42. 24th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Monique Scott
  43. 25th Ward Alderwoman and Committeeperson Byron Sigcho-Lopez
  44. 26th Ward Alderperson Jessie Fuentes
  45. 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett
  46. 34th Ward Alderman Bill Coway
  47. 36th Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Gilbert Villegas
  48. 37th Ward Alderwoman and State Central Committeewoman Emma Mitts
  49. 42nd Ward Alderman and Committeeperson Brendan Reilly
  50. 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen
  51. 43rd Ward Committeeperson Lucy Moog
  52. Cook County Commissioner Scott
  53. MWRD President Kari Steele

  54. Cicero Township Village President and Committeeperson Larry Dominick
  55. Cook County Commissioner and 11th Ward Committeeperson John Daley
  56. DNC member Dan Hynes
  57. Former State Central Committeewoman Darlena Williams Burnett
  58. Chicago LGBTQ Hall of Famer and Former Personal PAC President Terry Cosgrove
  59. IUOE Local 150

SOURCE Team Welch for 7th District State Central Committeeperson

