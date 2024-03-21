Ivalua Again Recognized with Multiple "Best Company" Awards from Comparably

Ivalua has been awarded Best Global Culture, Best Outlook, as well as Best Engineering and Sales teams.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua , a global leader in spend and supplier management, is delighted to continue its winning streak with Comparably 's Best Places to Work awards.

Following multiple achievements in 2023, Ivalua has kick-started the year with additional, notable wins as part of Comparably's Best Places to Work program. The series takes into account anonymous votes from employees across all departments and international office locations over a 12-month period (February 2023 to February 2024). Employees answer questions about different workplace topics such as leadership team, compensation, perks & benefits, work-life balance, career growth, environment, outlook, and more. The final data set was compiled from over 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies globally.

Ivalua employs around 1,000 people worldwide who are united by five core values that underpin the company's culture: Customer-centric, Collaboration, Results-oriented, Care for and Grow People, and Integrity. Employees help bring the company's vision of digital transformation making supply chains more efficient, sustainable and resilient to fruition.

The latest findings by Comparably revealed several remarkable insights which highlight employees' appreciation for Ivalua's company culture. In particular, 96.5% of employees are "proud" to be a part of Ivalua and 98% "look forward to interacting with their coworkers". Additionally, 88% are "excited about going to work each day".

"We are humbled by these prestigious awards based on employee feedback. They are a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating a positive and engaging work environment for our employees," said Annie Lelievre, Chief Human Resources Officer at Ivalua. "We believe that a happy and motivated workforce is the foundation of our success and we are thrilled to see the vast majority of our employees are proud to be part of Ivalua and look forward to interacting with their coworkers. Thank you to all our employees for making Ivalua a truly exceptional place to work."

